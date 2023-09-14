Facebook Twitter
Utah football reveals its uniform combo for the Weber State game

The Utes take on the in-state opponent Wildcats this Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium

Two days before kickoff, Utah football revealed the uniform combo the Utes will be going with against Weber State this weekend.

The program’s social media team unveiled that look Thursday afternoon.

Utah will be going with a white helmet with the drum and feather logo and a red facemask, along with red jersey and red pants.

That differs a bit from the Utes’ season-opening look, when Utah went all-red in the same uniform for its 24-11 win over Florida.

It’s the first time Utah will wear a white helmet this season.

This is the first time the Utes have worn this particular uniform combination since Nov. 13, 2021, in a road game against Arizona.

The Utes host Weber State at noon MDT on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The game can be watched on the Pac-12 Network.

