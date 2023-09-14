Games against Wake Forest, Saint Mary’s, BYU highlight Runnin’ Utes’ nonconference schedule

Utah basketball’s schedule for its last go-around in the Pac-12 Conference is set.

The nonconference schedule highlights include games against Wake Forest, Saint Mary’s, BYU and UVU.

The Runnin’ Utes play Wake Forest in the Shriners Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic in Charleston, South Carolina, on Nov. 16. If Utah wins that game, it would advance to the semifinals, where it would play Houston.

Utah travels to Saint Mary’s on Nov. 27 for its first meeting with the Gaels since 2018. The Utes host BYU on Dec. 9 and Utah Valley on Dec. 16.

There’s an open spot on Utah’s schedule, on Nov. 30, which hasn’t been filled yet.

Craig Smith’s squad opens up Pac-12 play with Washington and Washington State at the Huntsman Center the week of Dec. 27-31.

Utah hosts UCLA the week of Jan. 10-14 and Arizona the week of Feb. 7-11. Bronny James and USC don’t make the trip to Salt Lake City, but Utah plays the Trojans in Los Angeles the week of Feb. 14-18.

