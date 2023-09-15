Facebook Twitter
Friday, September 15, 2023 | 
High School Football Sports High School Sports

High school football: Timpview scores early and often in 41-21 win over Orem

By Tommy Bailey
SHARE High school football: Timpview scores early and often in 41-21 win over Orem
Timpview’s Quezon Villa celebrates with Helaman Casuga

Timpview’s Quezon Villa celebrates with Helaman Casuga on Casuga’s touchdown during the first quarter of their football game against Orem at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Timpview scored early and often, having no problem picking apart Orem on its way to an empathetic 41-21 victory.

Timpview was led by quarterback Helaman Casuga, who had one rushing touchdown and threw for four touchdowns in the air.

“Our quarterback did a really good job. The key for Helaman tonight was just being able to get into some sort of rhythm. Giving him the chance to run the ball tonight was key and allowed him to loosen up a little bit and. In a way that led us to scoring a lot of points tonight,” said Timpview head coach Donny Atuaia.

Timpview’s defense set the tone early, causing an Orem turnover within the first minute of the game. Just a few players later, Casuga got the scoring started for Timpview, finding his way to the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown run.

Timpview then had to rely on its defense and try to keep Orem at bay while the offense got into the game more and eventually found their way.

“We got off to a fast start by putting up seven points really quick. Getting that turnover right at the start of the game and then going on to score really gave us some momentum as we got into the game. We had to rely on our defense for a little bit after that to just give us a chance and keep us in the game,” added Atuaia.

0914prpfootball.spt_mn_02.JPG

Orem’s Mack Hixson jumps over Timpview’s Nelesoni Tu’Ua during their football game at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
1 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_01.JPG

Timpview’s Quezon Villa celebrates with Helaman Casuga on Casuga’s touchdown during the first quarter of their football game against Orem at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
2 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_03.JPG

Timpview’s Tru To’a runs the ball during their football game against Orem at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
3 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_04.JPG

Timpview’s defense brings down Orem’s Kaue Akana during their football game at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
4 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_05.JPG

Timpview’s Brigham Richards runs the ball during their football game against Orem at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
5 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_25.JPG

Orem’s Mack Hixson looks sadly down from the sidelines during the football game against Timpview at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Timpview won the game 41-21.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
6 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_23.JPG

Timpview High School plays football against Orem High School at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
7 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_24.JPG

An Orem player extends a hand to help up a Timpview player during their football game at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
8 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_21.JPG

Timpview’s football team puts their arms around each other during their game against Orem at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
9 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_22.JPG

Timpview High School plays football against Orem High School at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
10 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_20.JPG

Timpview’s dance team performs during halftime of their homecoming football game against Orem at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
11 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_19.JPG

Timpview High School plays football against Orem High School at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
12 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_18.JPG

Timpview’s Jaron Pula celebrates his touchdown during the third quarter of their football game against Orem at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
13 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_16.JPG

Orem’s coach Lance Reynolds talks to a player during their football game against Timpview at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
14 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_15.JPG

Orem’s student section during their football game against Timpview at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
15 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_17.JPG

Orem’s coach Lance Reynolds on the sidelines during their football game against Timpview at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
16 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_14.JPG

Timpview’s coach Donny Atuai on the sidelines during their football game against Orem at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
17 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_13.JPG

Timpview’s cheer team at their homecoming football game against Orem High School at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
18 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_08.JPG

Timpview celebrates a fumble recovery by Haven Halliday during the first quarter of their game against Orem at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
19 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_12.JPG

Timpview High School plays football against Orem High School at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
20 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_11.JPG

Timpview High School plays football against Orem High School at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
21 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_10.JPG

Timpview High School plays football against Orem High School at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
22 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_09.JPG

Timpview’s Luke Thornock kicks an extra point during the first quarter of their game against Orem at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
23 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_07.JPG

Timpview releases balloons over the field for their homecoming football game against Orem at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
24 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_06.JPG

Timpview’s football team runs onto the field for their homecoming game against Orem at Provo High School in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
25 of 25
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_02.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_01.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_03.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_04.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_05.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_25.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_23.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_24.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_21.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_22.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_20.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_19.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_18.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_16.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_15.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_17.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_14.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_13.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_08.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_12.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_11.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_10.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_09.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_07.JPG
0914prpfootball.spt_mn_06.JPG

Orem’s Mack Hixson knotted the game up at seven with a short one yard run up the middle that would see him find the end zone midway through the second quarter.

Timpview quickly answered, almost immediately getting the lead right back behind a 48-yard touchdown reception by Kennan Pula.

Timpview would take a 14-7 lead into halftime and never look back. Their offense exploded in the second half, scoring 27 points in the second half, while the defense did their job by allowing Orem to just score two touchdowns the rest of the way.

Pula would score two more touchdowns in the second half that would give him three on the night, while Hixson found the end zone once again for Orem, adding to his scoring production.

“Once again momentum is going to be key. We have won two games in our region. We have a tough region this year just like we did last year and we have it all in front of us,” said Atuaia.

Timpview goes to 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in region. After winning and shutting out Wasatch a week ago, Orem now drops to 2-4 on the season and a 1-1 record in region.

Next Up In Sports
High school volleyball Thursday highlights: Sky View, Corner Canyon, Carbon prevail in key region clashes
BYU and TCU play to draw in Cougars’ first Big 12 match
High school girls soccer Thursday highlights: Davis, Kearns, Timpanogos earn key shutout victories
O.J. Simpson is riffing on Zach Wilson and the Jets. Why is America paying attention?
Utah’s Winter Games bid is still the one to beat, U.S. Olympic official says
High school girls soccer: Clearfield gets revenge over Box Elder, 2-1, to lead four-team Region 5 race