High school football: Timpview scores early and often in 41-21 win over Orem

Timpview scored early and often, having no problem picking apart Orem on its way to an empathetic 41-21 victory.

Timpview was led by quarterback Helaman Casuga, who had one rushing touchdown and threw for four touchdowns in the air.

“Our quarterback did a really good job. The key for Helaman tonight was just being able to get into some sort of rhythm. Giving him the chance to run the ball tonight was key and allowed him to loosen up a little bit and. In a way that led us to scoring a lot of points tonight,” said Timpview head coach Donny Atuaia.

Timpview’s defense set the tone early, causing an Orem turnover within the first minute of the game. Just a few players later, Casuga got the scoring started for Timpview, finding his way to the end zone on a 20-yard touchdown run.

Timpview then had to rely on its defense and try to keep Orem at bay while the offense got into the game more and eventually found their way.

“We got off to a fast start by putting up seven points really quick. Getting that turnover right at the start of the game and then going on to score really gave us some momentum as we got into the game. We had to rely on our defense for a little bit after that to just give us a chance and keep us in the game,” added Atuaia.

Orem’s Mack Hixson knotted the game up at seven with a short one yard run up the middle that would see him find the end zone midway through the second quarter.

Timpview quickly answered, almost immediately getting the lead right back behind a 48-yard touchdown reception by Kennan Pula.

Timpview would take a 14-7 lead into halftime and never look back. Their offense exploded in the second half, scoring 27 points in the second half, while the defense did their job by allowing Orem to just score two touchdowns the rest of the way.

Pula would score two more touchdowns in the second half that would give him three on the night, while Hixson found the end zone once again for Orem, adding to his scoring production.

“Once again momentum is going to be key. We have won two games in our region. We have a tough region this year just like we did last year and we have it all in front of us,” said Atuaia.

Timpview goes to 4-2 on the season and 2-0 in region. After winning and shutting out Wasatch a week ago, Orem now drops to 2-4 on the season and a 1-1 record in region.

