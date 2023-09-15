How to score tickets to Olivia Rodrigo’s tour

Olivia Rodrigo is having a big September. The 20-year-old is back with her sophomore album, following a wildly popular reaction to her first album, “Sour,” and just days after the release of “Guts,” Rodrigo announced a worldwide tour.

soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!❤️💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/gUFe75yi14 — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 13, 2023

“soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at oliviarodrigo.com and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!” Rodrigo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The announcement has already garnered large interest, so the musical artist added 18 new dates after the initial announcement, per Billboard.

And after a year of chaos trying to snag tickets to the biggest names like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Beyonce, Rodrigo is taking a unique approach to tickets for some of her shows. She will be “offering some tickets at just $20 plus taxes and fees as part of the new Silver Star program.”

Here are the differences with those tickets versus purchasing through Ticketmaster.



There’s a limited amount of the $20 tickets.

They will only be available at a later date.

You must purchase tickets in pairs, with a two-ticket max per purchase.

You won’t know where the seats are until you pick them up from the box office on the day of your show.

How to get tickets on Ticketmaster for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts World Tour’

If you don’t want to take the chance to secure your seats with the Silver Star program, the majority of Rodrigo’s tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

Here’s what you need to do to score yours, according to Live Nation:



Register on Ticketmaster ahead of the sale. Fans have until Sept. 17 to register.

If you have an American Express card, you can also register for American Express Early Access registration.

Fans will be randomly selected to receive codes that will allow early access to tickets shortly before Sept. 20.

Amex Express Early Access sale starts Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. local time.

Fans that preregistered and received a code can purchase tickets Sept. 20 and Sept 21.

This image released by Geffen Records shows “Guts” by Olivia Rodrigo. Geffen Records via Associated Press

All the dates and cities for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts World Tour’

Here are all the dates and cities Olivia Rodrigo will visit during her “Guts World Tour,” including one stop in Salt Lake City, Utah.

