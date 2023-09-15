How to score tickets to Olivia Rodrigo’s tour

Olivia Rodrigo is having a big September. The 20-year-old is back with her sophomore album, following a wildly popular reaction to her first album, “Sour,” and just days after the release of “Guts,” Rodrigo announced a worldwide tour.
soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at https://t.co/BEPJxkxWct and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!❤️💗💜💙 pic.twitter.com/gUFe75yi14— Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) September 13, 2023
“soooo excited to announce the GUTS world tour!!!! register for ticket access at oliviarodrigo.com and stay tuned for more dates coming soon!!!” Rodrigo posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The announcement has already garnered large interest, so the musical artist added 18 new dates after the initial announcement, per Billboard.
And after a year of chaos trying to snag tickets to the biggest names like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Beyonce, Rodrigo is taking a unique approach to tickets for some of her shows. She will be “offering some tickets at just $20 plus taxes and fees as part of the new Silver Star program.”
Here are the differences with those tickets versus purchasing through Ticketmaster.
- There’s a limited amount of the $20 tickets.
- They will only be available at a later date.
- You must purchase tickets in pairs, with a two-ticket max per purchase.
- You won’t know where the seats are until you pick them up from the box office on the day of your show.
How to get tickets on Ticketmaster for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts World Tour’
If you don’t want to take the chance to secure your seats with the Silver Star program, the majority of Rodrigo’s tickets will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.
Here’s what you need to do to score yours, according to Live Nation:
- Register on Ticketmaster ahead of the sale. Fans have until Sept. 17 to register.
- If you have an American Express card, you can also register for American Express Early Access registration.
- Fans will be randomly selected to receive codes that will allow early access to tickets shortly before Sept. 20.
- Amex Express Early Access sale starts Sept. 20 at 3 p.m. local time.
- Fans that preregistered and received a code can purchase tickets Sept. 20 and Sept 21.
All the dates and cities for Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts World Tour’
Here are all the dates and cities Olivia Rodrigo will visit during her “Guts World Tour,” including one stop in Salt Lake City, Utah.
- Feb. 23 — Acrisure Arena | Palm Springs, California.
- Feb. 24 — Footprint Center | Phoenix, Arizona.
- Feb. 27 — Toyota Center | Houston, Texas.
- Feb. 28 — Moody Center | Austin, Texas.
- March 1 — American Airlines Center | Dallas, Texas.
- March 2 — Smoothie King Center | New Orleans, Louisiana.
- March 5 — Amway Center | Orlando, Florida.
- March 6 — Kaseya Center | Miami, Florida.
- March 8 — Spectrum Center | Charlotte, North Carolina.
- March 9 — Bridgestone Arena | Nashville, Tennessee.
- March 12 — Enterprise Center | St. Louis, Missouri.
- March 13 — Chi Health Center | Omaha, Nebraska.
- March 15 — Xcel Energy Center | St. Paul, Minnesota.
- March 16 — Fiserv Forum | Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
- March 19 — United Center | Chicago, Illinois.
- March 20 — United Center | Chicago, Illinois.
- March 22 — Nationwide Arena | Columbus, Ohio.
- March 23 — Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, Michigan.
- March 26 — Bell Centre | Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
- March 27 — Bell Centre | Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
- March 29 — Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
- March 30 — Scotiabank Arena | Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
- April 1 — TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts.
- April 5 — Madison Square Garden | New York City, New York.
- April 6 — Madison Square Garden | New York City, New York.
- April 8 — Madison Square Garden | New York City, New York.
- April 9 — Madison Square Garden | New York City, New York.
- April 30 — 3Arena | Dublin, Ireland.
- May 1 — 3Arena | Dublin, Ireland.
- May 3 — Co-Op Live | Manchester, United Kingdom.
- May 4 — Co-Op Live | Manchester, United Kingdom.
- May 7 — Ovo Hydro | Glasgow, Scotland.
- May 8 — Ovo Hyrdo | Glasgow, Scotland.
- May 10 — Utilita Arena | Birmingham, United Kingdom.
- May 11 — Utilita Arena | Birmingham, United Kingdom.
- May 14 — The O2 | London, United Kingdom.
- May 15 — The O2 | London, United Kingdom.
- May 17 — The O2 | London, United Kingdom.
- May 18 — The O2 | London, United Kingdom.
- May 22 — Sportpaleis | Antwerp, Belgium.
- May 24 — Ziggo Dome | Amsterdam, Netherlands.
- May 25 — Ziggo Dome | Amsterdam, Netherlands.
- May 28 — Spektrum | Oslo, Norway.
- May 30 — Royal Arena | Copenhagen, Denmark.
- June 1 — Mercedes Benz Arena | Berlin, Germany.
- June 4 — Barclays Arena | Hamburg, Germany.
- June 5 — Festhalle | Frankfurt, Germany.
- June 7 — Olympiahalle | Munich, Germany.
- June 9 — Unipol Arena | Bologna, Italy.
- June 11 — Hallenstadion | Zurich, Switzerland.
- June 12 — Lanxess Arena | Cologne, Germany.
- June 14 — Accor Arena | Paris, France.
- June 15 — Accor Arena | Paris, France.
- June 18 — Palau Sant Jordi | Barcelona, Spain.
- June 20 — Wizink Center | Madrid, Spain.
- June 22 — Altice Arena | Lisbon, Portugal.
- July 19 — Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- July 20 — Capital One Arena | Washington, D.C.
- July 23 — State Farm Arena | Atlanta, Georgia.
- July 24 — Rupp Arena | Lexington, Kentucky.
- July 26 — T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, Missouri.
- July 27 — Paycom Center | Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
- July 30 — Ball Arena | Denver, Colorado.
- July 31 — Delta Center | Salt Lake City, Utah.
- Aug. 2 — Chase Center | San Francisco, California.
- Aug. 3 — Chase Center | San Francisco, California.
- Aug. 6 — Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, Washington.
- Aug. 7 — Climate Pledge Arena | Seattle, Washington.
- Aug. 9 — Rogers Arena | Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.
- Aug. 10 — Moda Center | Portland, Oregon.
- Aug. 13 — Kia Forum | Los Angeles, California.
- Aug. 14 — Kia Forum | Los Angeles, California.
- Aug. 16 — Kia Forum | Los Angeles, California.
- Aug. 17 — Kia Forum | Los Angeles, California.