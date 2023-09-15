High school football: Corner Canyon romps to win over Mountain Ridge in Region 2 opener

Corner Canyon found a change of scenery in its relocation to Region 2 this season, but dominance seems to travel with the Chargers wherever they go.

Isaac Wilson tossed six first-half touchdowns, dual threat running back Bryton Brady scored four and Corner Canyon’s defense clamped down on the visitors for a region-opening 56-14 rout of Mountain Ridge.

Corner Canyon coach Eric Kjar said it was his team’s most complete effort of the season between defensive discipline and offensive execution in setting a tone in a new region.

“I think it’s really important and the biggest thing is just continue to really get better. It’s a marathon. We’ve got to really focus week in and week out,” Kjar said.

“Fridays are your test, so you want your team to take steps forward which I think we did today.”

Wilson opened the scoring with a connection to favorite target Tate Kjar, who ran a slick leverage route to the sideline for a 12-yard score and the 7-0 lead with 4:38 left in the first quarter.

“I know my wide receivers see the hots and they see that they’re going to get the ball quick,” Wilson said. “Tate Kjar, dude, he was catching everything tonight. He was really helping me out.”

After a Mountain Ridge punt, Corner Canyon needed only four plays to find pay dirt once again as Brady rumbled untouched up the middle for a 15-yard score.

The Chargers’ offensive line then gave Wilson ample time to survey his options on a third touchdown to Brayden Eyre.

“I thought he did a really good job of not getting greedy with deep stuff,” Eric Kjar said of his quarterback.

“I thought he was really willing to take some easy stuff and did a good job with that part of it and seeing coverage.”

A pressing Wyatt Bingham tossed an interception to Keaton Adamson into triple coverage, and the Chargers capitalized by quickly striking again as Wilson found a safety valve against the pass rush in a 13-yard scoring toss to Brady.

Corner Canyon led 28-0 with 6:08 left in the opening half.

Bingham found a glimmer of hope with an explosive 79-yard catch and run from receiver Legend Glasker down the visitors’ sideline to get Mountain Ridge on the board 28-7, but Wilson responded with yet another facet of his skillset on a 13-yard keeper touchdown.

He surveyed his options, tucked to run and dove for the pylon to balloon the lead 35-7.

The Chargers’ pressure forced a Mountain Ridge fumble on the ensuing play and Tate Kjar shook single coverage for an 11-yard touchdown to make it 42-7 with 2:05 left in the first half.

Brady added an exclamation point with a 35-yard screen pass touchdown from Wilson, juking in the open field for a six-score lead at the break.

“It really just started with the guys coming up and the line getting off and going to the (linebackers) and the (cornerbacks),” Brady said. “The rest of that was all me making a good cut and getting in the end zone.”

Brady broke open one final 42-yard scamper to set up a 1-yard scoring dive as his final touchdown of the night to close out the evening for the starting offense with 5:18 left in the third quarter.

A 34-yard hookup from Bingham to Kai Meza with 1:57 left in the third quarter solidified the final 56-14 result.

The Chargers asserted that they aren’t getting ahead of themselves with plenty of region contests remaining ahead.

“We’ve got to keep our heads high. We can’t really get too cocky in a sense,” Wilson said. “We’ve still got plenty of games to play and you never know what can happen. We’ve got to keep driving.”

