No. 12 Utah vs. Weber State: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

No. 12 Utah (2-0) vs. Weber State (2-0)

Kickoff: Saturday, noon MDT.

Venue: Rice-Eccles Stadium.

TV: Pac-12 Network.

Livestream: https://pac-12.com/live.

Radio: ESPN 700 AM/92.1 FM.

Series: Utah leads 6-0.

Weather: Sunny with temperatures in the high 70s at kickoff.

The trends

For Utah: Utah beat Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium and defeated Baylor on the road to open up 2-0.

For Weber State: Weber State beat Central Washington at Stewart Stadium and bested Northern Iowa on the road to begin the season 2-0.

What to watch for

Utah’s quarterback situation will be interesting one way or another Saturday. Either Cam Rising, who hasn’t played all season but has been practicing fully since after the Florida game while rehabbing from his January ACL surgery, has received clearance for his return to game play, or Nate Johnson will be making his first-ever start for Utah.

Johnson, who replaced Bryson Barnes for the rest of the fourth quarter against Baylor, led the Utes to the win, with touchdown drives in the final 10 minutes of Utah’s 20-13 win in Waco, Texas.

The dual-threat redshirt freshman was 6 for 7 for 82 yards through the air last Saturday, adding 32 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

No matter if Rising plays, Johnson should get a lot of time against Weber State. It’ll be interesting to see the game plan tailored to him.

Key player

Damon Bankston, Weber State running back: The junior running back was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week in the Wildcats’ takedown of No. 20 Northern Iowa on the road.

Bankston had 144 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

He’ll be key for the No. 7 Wildcats, led by new head coach Mickey Mental, on Saturday.

Quotable

“2-0, got Weber State coming to our place this week, still trying to get guys healthy. That’s an ongoing challenge, but we’re in a pretty good position right now, two P5 games, coming away with two victories and ready to continue to move on.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“You’re going in there to obviously win the game and to put your best foot forward. They do a great job down at Utah. Well coached, very physical, very violent.” — Weber State coach Mickey Mental, via ESPN 700

Next up

Utah: vs. UCLA on Sept. 23.

Weber State: vs. Montana State on Sept. 23.

Utah schedule

Aug. 31 — Utah 24, Florida 11.

Sept. 9 — Utah 20, Baylor 13.

Sept. 16 — vs. Weber State (noon MDT, Pac-12 Network).

Sept. 23 — vs. UCLA (1:30 p.m. MDT, Fox).

Sept. 29 — at Oregon State (7 p.m. MDT, Fox Sports 1).

Oct. 14 — vs. California.

Oct. 21 — at USC.

Oct. 28 — vs. Oregon.

Nov. 4 — vs. Arizona State.

Nov. 11 — at Washington.

Nov. 18 — at Arizona.

Nov. 25 — vs. Colorado.