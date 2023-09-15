Watch BYU players attempt to find Arkansas on a map

Ahead of this weekend’s big matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks, the social media team for BYU football had a little fun with the players.

Members of the football team were asked to identify Arkansas on an unlabeled map of the United States. And let’s just say it’s a good thing they don’t have to navigate the team plane there by themselves.

“I did not know Arkansas was a state,” one player says in the video.

Although most of the players featured knew that Arkansas is located somewhere in the south, several pointed at Missouri or Mississippi instead of the Razorbacks’ home state.

The most confident participant was defensive tackle Caden Haws, who grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas, as a Hogs fan.

“Arkansas is right here. I’m from this little spot in the middle. It’s not that hard,” Haws says in the video.

The video calls to mind a separate video shared last month by the Big 12 Conference in which players and coaches from other Big 12 schools attempt to guess where BYU is located.

Several guessed Salt Lake City, while others simply stared into the camera looking confused, as the Deseret News previously reported.

In spite of many players’ confusion, the Cougars made it safely to Arkansas this week and are preparing to take on Arkansas on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. MDT.

BYU is hoping to win big against the Razorbacks after losing to them 52-35 in Provo last year.

Note: The author of this story admits that she had to Google a labeled U.S. map in order to figure out where BYU players were (incorrectly) pointing.