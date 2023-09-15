Puka Nacua is questionable for the Rams’ game against the 49ers. Will he play?

Puka Nacua, one of the surprise rookie standouts of NFL’s first week, is listed as questionable for the Los Angeles Rams’ game this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Nacua missed practice Thursday with an oblique injury and was a limited participant in practice Friday, leaving him as questionable for the game.

Rams head coach Sean McVay was optimistic that Nacua would be “ready to go” against the 49ers, though, one week after the rookie who grew up in Utah led Los Angeles in receiving during his first pro game.

“I know that questionable status is that we are expecting him to be ready to go,” McVay told reporters in the final media availability before the game. “We’re being smart with him. You guys saw what a physical performance he had last week. He’s been involved in every part of it.

“We just wanted to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to get him feeling as good as possible by Sunday.”

Nacua, the Orem High grad who played two years at Washington before transferring to BYU for two more seasons, caught 10 passes for 119 yards in the Rams’ 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

Nacua became just the fourth player in NFL history to put up 10 receptions and more than 100 receiving yards in his first career game, per ESPN Stats, and his receiving total was the most for a Rams rookie in their NFL debut.

The Rams host the 49ers on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. MDT at SoFi Field.