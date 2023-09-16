High school football roundup for Friday, Sept. 15 (Week 6)

Region 1

Syracuse dominated its matchup against Farmington for the second straight year, securing a decisive 42-3 victory. The Titans set the tone early in the first quarter with two touchdown passes from Jake Hopkins to Shaun Blanton. The strong performance continued in the second quarter, with two more touchdown passes from Hopkins, one to DJ Mayes and another to Preston Nelson. Mayes had an exceptional moment with an 89-yard punt return for a touchdown just before halftime, giving Syracuse a commanding lead. Farmington managed to get on the board in the third quarter with a 28-yard field goal from Drew Romney, but Syracuse remained in control. In the fourth quarter, Hopkins connected with Mayes for another touchdown, further extending the Titans’ lead. Syracuse’s passing game, led by Hopkins, was on point throughout. His strong offensive performance, combined with solid special teams play, resulted in a dominant win, improving Syracuse’s season record to 5-1, while Farmington’s record concerningly dropped to 0-5.

In an exciting football clash, the Davis Darts secured a 45-26 victory over the Weber Warriors. Davis started strong, with Kash Gates scoring a 3-yard touchdown reception from Tradon Bessinger in the first quarter. Davis pulled away in the second quarter with two more touchdowns, including a 17-yard pass to Gates and a 10-yard run by Owen Talbot. Weber managed to get on the board with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Crew Cacciacarne to Ian Elmore. Weber showed determination in the third quarter, with Elmore catching an 85-yard touchdown pass, but Davis responded with more scoring. Kash Gates added another touchdown catch, and Finn Garff kicked a 25-yard field goal. Davis held on for the win, improving its season record to 5-1 to keep on par with Syracuse for the Region 1 race.

In a Region 1 football showdown, the Fremont Silverwolves secured a 30-14 victory against the Layton Lancers. Fremont swiftly took control in the first quarter, with Brigg Grange scoring two touchdowns on short runs. Layton managed to respond in the second quarter when Madden Sargent connected with Porter Cannon for an 8-yard touchdown pass. Fremont’s Cade Hadley extended their lead with a 21-yard touchdown reception just before halftime. The fourth quarter saw Fremont take full control. Slade Parker connected with Jace Hadley for a 33-yard touchdown pass, and the Silverwolves added a 27-yard field goal. Layton made a late push with a touchdown run by Madden Sargent, but it wasn’t enough. Fremont’s solid offense and well-timed defensive plays secured the win, improving its season record to 2-4. Layton remained without a win at 0-5.

Region 2

Trailing 14-10 going into the fourth quarter, Bingham outscored upset-minded Copper Hills 14-0 in the final quarter to survive and avoid the big upset big, improving to 2-4 in the process. Bingham led 10-7 at the half aided by a Carson Sudbury rushing touchdown, but in the third quarter, the Grizzlies took the lead on the second TD pass of the game from Maverick Bowles to Harrison Hudson. It was a short-lived lead though as the Miners took control in the fourth quarter, with Sudbury breaking loose for a 37-yard touchdown run and Kole Francom adding a 3-yard rushing score.

What was expected to be a highly competitive matchup proved nothing more than a warning sign for Region 2 as the Corner Canyon Chargers dominated the previously undefeated Mountain Ridge Sentinels, winning 56-14. The Chargers set the tone early with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Isaac Wilson to Tate Kjar, followed by Bryton Brady’s 15-yard rushing touchdown. The second quarter saw a flurry of scoring, with Wilson connecting with multiple receivers for touchdowns. Mountain Ridge managed to get on the board with a 79-yard touchdown pass from Wyatt Bingham to Legend Glasker. Corner Canyon continued its offensive prowess in the third quarter, including a rushing touchdown by Bryton Brady. Mountain Ridge responded with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Bingham to Kai Meza. The Chargers’ dominant performance improves their record to 5-1, while Mountain Ridge falls to 4-1 for the season.

In an action-packed game, the Herriman Mustangs triumphed over the Riverton Silverwolves with a final score of 52-35. Herriman set the tone early with Semisi Fifita’s 13-yard rushing touchdown and a 35-yard pass from Frederick Ta’ai to Noah Malloy. Riverton responded in the second quarter with two impressive touchdown passes from Andrew Nielson to Karsten McElreath and Derek Ratliff. However, Herriman kept the pressure on with more scoring, including an 81-yard touchdown pass to Malloy. The second half saw Herriman continue to stay agead, with touchdowns by Ta’ai, Kaden Hansen, and Izaac Larson. Riverton showed resilience with a 99-yard kick return by Easton Hicks and a 78-yard touchdown pass to Ratliff. Gabe Torkornoo sealed the game for Riverton with a 15-yard interception return. This win brings Herriman’s record to 4-2 for the season, while Riverton remains winless at 0-5.

Region 3

Pleasant Grove held Lone Peak to just two points in the second half as the Vikings beat their Region 3 rivals for the first time since 2012, 24-19.. Pleasant Grove took the early lead with a rushing touchdown by Carson Rasmussen in the first quarter, but Lone Peak responded with 17 second-quarter points for a 17-14 lead at the half. In the fourth quarter, Pleasant Grove sealed the win with an interception return touchdown from Ryker Mikkelsen. The win improved Pleasant Grove to 6-0 on the season while Lone Peak falls to 2-4 as it was snake bit by a late Pick Six again.

The Skyridge Falcons secured a convincing victory over the struggling Westlake Thunder with a final score of 48-10. Westlake scored the opening touchdown of the game, but Skyridge pulled ahead in the second quarter after putting up 27 points. The Falcons’ quarterback, Jackson Stevens, had a standout performance, throwing seven touchdown passes during the game, with three touchdown receptions from Jack Burke and two from Trevan McClellan. The win extended Skyridge’s undefeated streak to six games in the season.

The American Fork Cavemen continued their unbeaten run to start the season by defeating previously-unbeaten Lehi, 62-28, snapping the Pioneers’ 24-game winning streak. The Cavemen dominated early, scoring multiple touchdowns in the first half, with Dax Watts and Jacob Eardley leading the way. American Fork’s Dylan Story ended the night with three touchdown passes. Lehi managed some late-game scoring, but it was not enough to close the gap, and American Fork secured the win. American Fork pulled away emphatically in the third quarter outscoring Lehi 22-0.

Region 4

The Hunter Wolverines secured a convincing 21-6 victory over the Cyprus Pirates. Hunter’s defense led the way to victory, holding Cyprus to a single touchdown in the third quarter. Hunter took a 21-0 lead at half which proved to be more than enough to secure the win over Cyprus. Woverines’ Uluaki Taukiuvea ended the night with two touchdown passes, both of which were caught by Jared Chase.

The Granger Lancers secured a 27-20 victory over the West Jordan Jaguars. Granger took a slim 14-7 halftime lead thanks to a touchdown in the final 90 seconds of the half from Dominic Overby on a pass from Jackson Roybal. West Jordan responded with a touchdown in the third quarter, leaving things tied at 14-14. However, Granger tightened things up and scored 13 points in the fourth quarter and secured the win. The win evens up Grangers season record at 3-3.

In a commanding performance, the Kearns Cougars defeated the Taylorsville Warriors with a final score of 51-12. The game featured impressive rushing plays, including a 47-yard run by Teki Finau for Kearns and a 45-yard run by Cole Kramer for Taylorsville. Kearns took an early lead with Finau’s touchdowns, while Taylorsville responded with Kramer’s two rushing touchdowns. However, Kearns continued to dominate with a fumble recovery touchdown by Ryan Talo and more touchdowns by Finau and others. The second half saw Kearns extending its lead with a field goal by Felipe Alfaro and a touchdown pass from Teki Finau to Will Moe. Tayvian Rodarte added two more rushing touchdowns for Kearns in the fourth quarter. This win improves Kearns’ record to 2-4 for the season, while Taylorsville remains woefully winless at 0-6.

Region 5

The Woods Cross Wildcats delivered a dominant performance, defeating the Viewmont Vikings with a final score of 47-7 in a football showdown. The Wildcats took control early in the game with a 10-yard run by Ben Smith-Mecham and a 2-yard run by Cash Henderson in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Ryker Martin caught a 30-yard pass from Lock Smoot for another touchdown. Viewmont managed to get on the board with a 17-yard pass from Daren Tovey to Drez Jensen. However, Woods Cross continued to pile on the points with a 7-yard run by Charlie Coats just before halftime. The Wildcats maintained their momentum with Lock Smoot scoring on a 15-yard run in the third quarter. In the final quarter, Smoot found the end zone again with a 10-yard run, and Vili Tapa’atoutai added a 4-yard rushing touchdown. Woods Cross demonstrated a balanced offensive attack and strong defense to secure its fourth win of the season, improving to 4-2, while Viewmont’s record stands at 2-4.

In a competitive football matchup, the Roy Royals secured a victory over the Bonneville Lakers with a final score of 27-12. The Royals got off to a strong start in the first quarter when Dru Gardner connected with Robert Young for a remarkable 61-yard touchdown pass. Roy extended their lead in the second quarter with Joseph Cariaga III scoring a 1-yard rushing touchdown. However, Bonneville answered back with a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Tifaga Havili. In the third quarter, Cariaga III found the end zone once more, this time with a 3-yard rushing touchdown. Bonneville responded with a 65-yard touchdown pass from Jaxon Johnson to Bryson Howell. With the game still in contention, the Royals sealed the victory in the fourth quarter when Cariaga III scored his third rushing touchdown of the night, this one from 7 yards out. The win improves the Royals’ record to 4-2, while the Lakers fall to 3-3 on the season.

The Bountiful Redhawks secured a convincing 42-21 victory over the Northridge Knights to move ahead in the race for Region 5. Bountiful got on the scoreboard first with a 1-yard run by Jacob Brooks in the first quarter, followed by a 13-yard run by Brigham Morrison and a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown by Britton Tidwell in the second quarter. Northridge responded with a 7-yard pass from Michael Marriott to Zach Smith, but Bountiful continued to dominate. Jacob Brooks scored another touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Emmerson Geilman, and Brooks added another rushing touchdown in the third quarter. Northridge fought back with a 22-yard pass from Porter Olsen to Dontae Dyson, but Bountiful sealed the game with a 38-yard pass from Emmerson Geilman to Brandon Wilkinson in the fourth quarter. The win improves Bountiful’s record to 3-3 for the season, while Northridge’s record also stands at 3-3.

The Box Elder Bees held off an early surge by the Clearfield Falcons and earned a convincing 54-17 win. Despite the final score, it was Clearfield that got the upper hand early with a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter. But, the Bees scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes of the first quarter to retake the lead. From then on it was all Box Elder, who scored 27 points in the second quarter. The Bees had four different players record rushing touchdowns while Ryan Griffin found Cayden Anderson for both of Box Elder’s passing touchdowns. The Win keeps Box Elders record at a perfect 6-0.

Region 6

The Alta Hawks secured a convincing 34-14 victory over the Highland Rams. The Hawks took control early with a touchdown pass from Kepa Niumeitolu to Bryant Weber and a field goal by Thiago Moreira for the 10-0 lead. Alta continued to extend its lead and earned a 20-6 halftime lead. In the fourth quarter, the Hawks sealed the win with a 14 point quarter. The win improves Atla’s season record to 4-2.

The Brighton Bengals dominated the Skyline Eagles with a 42-0 victory. The Bengals’ quarterback, Jack Johnson led the way with five passing touchdowns in the win. The Bengal defense held Skyline scoreless and got the statement touchdown with an interception return from Luke Reece in the fourth quarter.

The Olympus Titans earned a 23-10 victory over the East Leopards. Olympus took an early lead with a touchdown in the first quarter, but East narrowed the lead to just 3-6 before halftime. Olympus got its offense going in the second half, scoring 10 in the third quarter. The Titan defense held East away from any potential comeback. Olympus’ Chase Moseley had three touchdown passes in the win.

Region 7

In a Week 6 high school football matchup, the Springville Red Devils dominated the Cedar Valley Aviators, securing a shutout 49-0 victory. The Red Devils wasted no time, as Lisiate Valeti connected with Luke Nadauld for a 30-yard touchdown pass for one of his four touchdowns on the night. The Springville defense helped extend its lead, with notable plays including Tua Valeti and Jack Pickering each returning interceptions for touchdowns.

In a closely contested high school football game during Week 6, the Wasatch Wasps managed to edge out the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles with a final score of 35-34. The game featured a thrilling back and forth battle between Region 7 foes. Banks Jackson totaled 5 touchdowns on the night, including an early 73-yard touchdown run. The teams were tied halfway through the third quarter, when Maple Mountain jumped out to a 13-point lead. Wasatch then roared back with two scores of their own to claim the victory.

Region 8

In a Week 6 high school football matchup, the Provo Bulldogs dominated the Timpanogos Timberwolves with a final score of 48-13. Provo took control of the game in the second quarter, with Tagai Lesa scoring three rushing touchdowns, putting his team ahead 21-13 at halftime. The Bulldogs continued to extend their lead in the second half, with quarterback Soakai Aston connecting on multiple touchdown passes, including an 37-yard pass to Kyle Larsen and a 46-yard bomb to Drew Deucher. Provo’s defense also stood strong, limiting Timpanogos to just 13 points. It was a high-scoring affair, showcasing Provo’s offensive firepower and securing their victory.

In a Week 6 high school football clash, the Mountain View Bruins secured a solid 31-14 victory over the Uintah Utes. The Bruins relied on a dominant ground attack, with two rushing touchdowns from Dexton Havea. Bruins quarterback Sei Lesa added two rushing scores of his own, as well as a touchdown through the air that started a run of 24 unanswered points for Mountain View.

In a Week 6 high school football showdown, the Salem Hills Skyhawks edged out the Spanish Fork Dons with a final score of 16-13. The game’s decisive moment came in the fourth quarter when Roper Kay of Salem Hills found the end zone with a 1-yard run for his second touchdown of the game. Spanish Fork showed resilience in the second half, with Kaden Vest’s 5-yard touchdown run and Brock Jacobson’s 20-yard touchdown reception, but ultimately fell short. The game was marked by a strong defensive performance from both sides, resulting in a low-scoring affair.

Region 9

In a Week 6 high school football clash, the Cedar City Reds dominated the Hurricane Tigers with a resounding 56-7 victory. Cedar City asserted its dominance early and often with scores on both sides of the ball. The Reds tacked on 28 unanswered points in the first half, including a touchdown on the opening kickoff of the game. They never looked back, and controlled all aspects of the game.

In a Week 6 high school football matchup, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs dominated the Snow Canyon Warriors , securing a convincing 41-7 victory. Crimson Cliffs set the tone early in the first quarter with two touchdown throws from Steele Barben. Snow Canyon responded with a 48-yard pass from Talan Kelly to Semaj Thompson in the second quarter, but that would be their only score of the night. The Mustangs tacked on 27 unanswered points through the 2nd half, with key contributions from McCord Christiansen, Mason Topalian, and Luke Childs.

In a thrilling Week 6 high school football showdown, the Dixie Flyers eked out a narrow victory against the Pine View Panthers with a final score of 29-28. Pine View took a two score lead into halftime and maintained their lead until the fourth quarter when Dixie rallied, scoring three late touchdowns, including a game-deciding 8-yard run by Sylas Russell with just 1:52 left on the clock. Junior Coughlin turned the tides of the game with a 60-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and later added a 63-yard score on the offensive side of the ball.

Region 10

In a high-scoring Week 6 high school football clash, the Jordan Beetdiggers secured a 55-35 victory over the Cottonwood Colts. Jordan’s Derell Nichols was the standout performer, recording six receiving touchdowns in a dominant display. The game saw an explosive second quarter, with Jordan putting up 20 points, including three touchdown connections from Jakarin Owens to Derell Nichols. Cottonwood made a late rally in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Jordan’s lead. This high-scoring affair highlighted the offensive talent of both teams, with Derell Nichols’ remarkable performance stealing the spotlight.

In a Week 6 high school football matchup, the Tooele Buffaloes demonstrated their dominance over the Hillcrest Huskies with a decisive 35-6 victory. Tooele started strong, and never looked back. It showcased its strong rushing attack, with scores on the ground coming from 6 different players. The Buffaloes controlled the pace of the game, and their stout defense prevented the Huskies from scoring until late in the game, once the outcome had all but been decided.

Park City’s defense forced six turnovers — which helped it overcome three turnovers of its own — to secure a hard-fought victory over the Stansbury Stallions, 21-17. Park City improved to 6-0 on the season with the win and 3-0 in Region 10. Miners quarterback Sebastian Bodily tossed 3 touchdowns in the win, including a 59-yard toss to Charlie Cusimano early in the fourth quarter which proved to be the game winner. The Park City defense held the Stansbury offense scoreless in the final 15 minutes to secure the victory. Park City forced three turnovers in the final 10 minutes.

Region 11

In a Week 6 high school football clash, the Mountain Crest Mustangs showcased their dominance over the Logan Grizzlies with a resounding 61-7 victory. The Mustangs surged ahead early, amassing a commanding 28-0 lead in the first quarter, setting the tone for the game. Their relentless offense and stout defense allowed them to extend their lead throughout the contest, with key contributions from players like Dax Benson, Jakyb Bitton, and Casey Crofts. Logan managed to avoid a shutout with a touchdown in the third quarter, but it was a one-sided affair from start to finish, highlighting Mountain Crest’s strong performance.

In a Week 6 high school football clash, the Ridgeline Riverhawks secured a 31-21 victory over the Green Canyon Wolves. The Riverhawks established an early lead in the first quarter with Krew Jones’ 1-yard run, and they maintained control throughout the game. Despite a late surge by the Wolves, highlighted by Payton Wilson’s touchdown pass to Hayden Schramm and Wilson’s own rushing touchdown, Ridgeline’s early lead proved insurmountable. The Riverhawks’ balanced offensive effort and a solid defensive performance ultimately secured their fifth win of the season.

In a Week 6 high school football showdown, the Sky View Bobcats (6-0) narrowly edged out the Bear River Bears (3-3) with a final score of 35-34. The Bobcats built an early lead in the first quarter, courtesy of Brevin Egbert’s explosive runs, scoring two touchdowns. Bear River mounted a comeback effort, with Jace Roberts and Owen Olsen contributing key plays. In the final quarter, Bear River put up a valiant effort, scoring three touchdowns, but it fell just short as the Sky View defense managed to stop the Bears on a two-point conversion try with 11 seconds left in the game.

3A North

The Grantsville Cowboys defeated the Ben Lomond Scots with a final score of 27-15. Grantsville took a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter with two rushing touchdowns by Dallen Van Vliet and Jayden Atkinson. The Cowboys piled on another touchdown in the second quarter for a 21-6 halftime lead. The Ben Lomond defense gave itself a chance to win, holding Grantsville to just 6 second-half points. However, the Scots couldn’t generate enough offense to complete the comeback.

The Morgan Trojans earned a convincing win over the Juan Diego Soaring Eagles 44-14. Morgan dominated early with a series of touchdowns earning it a 27-0 lead in the first quarter. Juan Diego managed to score in the second quarter, but Morgan continued to extend its lead before halftime. The Morgan defense stifled Juan Diego, holding off any potential comeback. Morgan’s Beck Sheffield led the Trojan offense with four touchdown passes.

The Ogden Tigers defeated the Union Cougars with a final score of 21-12. The game featured a scoreless first quarter, with both teams finding the end zone in the second quarter. Ogden’s Kale Adams led the way with two rushing touchdowns. The Ogden defense held Union to just six points in each half, securing the win and a 3-2 season record.

3A South

The Richfield Wildcats kept their perfect season record after a 24-14 win over the Juab Wasps, snapping a 14-game losing streak to Juab that dated back to 2002. Early on, Juab took the lead with a touchdown which Richfield responded to with a touchdown of its own in the second quarter. The Wildcats took the lead in the third quarter and pushed its lead in the fourth. Juab made a late push, scoring in the fourth quarter, but Richfield’s defense ensured the victory. Richfield’s Reggie Haffen recorded two touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown in the win.

The Canyon View Falcons soared to a commanding 49-7 victory over the North Sanpete Hawks. The Falcons’ defense stifled North Sanpete and held the Hawks scoreless through the opening three quarters. The Canyon View offense pilled on 35 points in the first half which was more than enough to put away North Sanpete. Canyon View’s Jaxon Jensen completed three touchdown passes to Deegan Davies in the win.

The Manti Templars put on an offensive show and dominated the Carbon Dinos 74-0. The Templars started with a hot offense and piled up 64 first-half points. The Manti defense shut out Carbon, easily securing the win. Manti’s Maison Starkweather had seven touchdown passes in the win with Reggie Frischknecht catching three of those. The win moves the Templars up 5-1 on the season.

2A North

The Summit Academy Bears overcame the American Leadership Eagles with a final score of 35-21. Summit Academy took an early lead in the first quarter, scoring twice, while American Leadership managed to keep the game close. However, Summit Academy’s strong third-quarter performance, highlighted by Beau Dixon’s touchdown and another score by Kyle Lively, secured the victory.

The Providence Hall Patriots secured a 22-14 victory over the Judge Memorial Bulldogs. The Patriots took control early in the game, scoring two touchdowns in the first quarter. Although the Bulldogs responded with two touchdowns of their own in the second quarter, the Patriots held on to their lead. In the end, Providence Hall’s strong defensive efforts held the Bulldogs scoreless in the second half, marking their fourth victory of the season.

In a closely contested match, the South Summit Wildcats secured a 28-21 victory over the Layton Christian Eagles. The game saw early action as South Summit’s Bracken Lassche scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter, quickly followed by Layton Christian’s Mihaljo Pantic with a spectacular 70-yard run. South Summit Stayed ahead with a 75-yard touchdown pass from Lassche to Stratton Stevens. Layton Christian responded with a touchdown run just before halftime, making it 20-14. The second half remained scoreless until Layton Christian jumped ahead with a pass from Elijah Elliss to Jaden Emmanuel in the third quarter. However, South Summit clinched the win with a late touchdown run by Lassche and a successful two-point conversion. A hard-fought game that showcased determination on both sides ended with South Summit securing the victory, moving its record to 4-2 for the season.

2A South

In a commanding performance, the Delta Rabbits blew out the South Sevier Rams with a final score of 48-6. Delta wasted no time, with Blade Brandow’s 40-yard touchdown run within the first minute, setting the tone for the game. Kadance Lovell and Hunt Robinson orchestrated Delta’s offense brilliantly, connecting for several touchdowns. Lovell not only scored on a 22-yard run but also caught a 42-yard pass from Robinson. Marcus Chase was a key target for Robinson, catching multiple touchdown passes. South Sevier managed to score in the third quarter with a 54-yard pass from Cannon Barney to Boston Palmer. However, it was Delta’s night, with a strong performance on both sides of the ball. Delta moves to 4-2 for the season, while South Sevier continues to search for its second win of the year, now standing at 1-5.

In a showdown between two potent offenses, the San Juan Broncos were on a whole different level, claiming a convincing 53-13 victory over the Emery Spartans. The Broncos asserted their dominance early, with Parker Snyder orchestrating the offense to perfection. In the first quarter alone, Snyder threw four touchdown passes, connecting with Javen Montella, Brigham Nielson, Jake Ivins, and Zack Conway. Emery showed resilience in the second quarter when Dane Sitterud rushed for a 2-yard touchdown, but San Juan continued to exert pressure. Zack Conway and Jake Ivins added to the Broncos’ lead with their respective touchdowns. The second half saw more Broncos brilliance, with Zack Conway finding the end zone twice more. Emery managed one more touchdown as Dane Sitterud scored his second rushing touchdown of the night, but it wasn’t enough to challenge San Juan’s dominance. San Juan remains undefeated at 6-0, while Emery moves to 3-3 on the season.

1A North

North Summit soared to a commanding 59-14 victory over Gunnison Valley with an explosive second quarter that saw the Braves put up 34 points. The Braves wasted no time getting on the board in the first quarter with a 60-yard touchdown pass from Jake Smith to Austin Aven. However, it was the second quarter where North Summit truly showed off. The Braves unleashed a barrage of scoring plays, including rushing touchdowns by McKade Nelson, Austin Aven, Jake Smith, and Paxton Smith. Gunnison Valley managed to respond with a touchdown run by Tyson Tucker, but North Summit’s offense was relentless, closing out the second quarter with a touchdown pass from Jake Smith to Buck Sargent, taking a commanding lead. In the third quarter, North Summit added to their lead with two more touchdowns, both coming from Jake Smith’s runs. Buck Sargent also caught his second touchdown pass of the night. In the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Isaac Judd broke loose for a 44-yard touchdown run for North Summit. Gunnison Valley scored one more touchdown with an 80-yard pass from Tyson Tucker to Andres Valencia, but it was too late to mount a comeback. North Summit’s dominant second-quarter performance and well-rounded offense propelled the Braves to victory, improving their season record to 5-1, while Gunnison Valley fell to 4-2.

The Duchesne Eagles soared to a dominant 62-6 victory over the North Sevier Wolves. Parker Crum led the Eagles with a series of impressive plays, including touchdown passes to Dallin Porter, Brody Jacobs, and Nash Goodliffe in the first quarter, giving Duchesne a commanding 28-0 lead. Crum continued to excel with both passing and rushing touchdowns, while North Sevier managed just one touchdown before halftime. Duchesne’s relentless offense, combined with strong kicking from Brody Jacobs, secured the win as the Eagles improved to 5-1 for the season, while North Sevier fell to 1-5.

1A South

The Beaver Beavers took the rivalry back against the Kanab Cowboys, securing a commanding 42-7 victory. Beaver’s offense was firing on all cylinders, with Bodie Wheatley and Tavyn Hollingshead leading the charge. Wheatley orchestrated the offense with precision, throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Tate Gale and scoring on two rushing touchdowns. Hollingshead also made his mark with a 7-yard rushing touchdown and a 10-yard rushing touchdown. Kanab managed to put points on the board just before halftime, thanks to a 14-yard touchdown pass from Maddex Bone to Drey Stubbs. With this win, Beaver improved its record to 4-1 for the season.

The Milford Tigers dominated their matchup against the Parowan Rams with a final score of 45-7. In the first quarter, Milford set the tone with a series of impressive plays. Kielen Tsosie connected with Carson Cheney for a 27-yard touchdown pass, followed by a 48-yard touchdown pass to Colton Barnes. Tsosie then scored a 4-yard rushing touchdown, giving Milford a 19-0 lead. The Tigers continued to dominate in the second quarter with an 8-yard touchdown pass from Tsosie to Sadler Barnes, and Judd Netto’s touchdown run. Parowan managed to score in the third quarter when Hunter Bettridge ran in a 1-yard touchdown. The fourth quarter saw Milford extend their lead with touchdowns from Tanu Aatui and Judd Netto. The Tigers improved their season record to 3-3. Parowan remains winless at 0-6.

Nonregion

The Payson Lions dominated the winless Murray Spartans with a commanding 48-7 victory in Week 6. The game saw early touchdowns from both sides, including Murray’s only score of the game on a 2-yard touchdown reception by Kayden Racine. However, the Lions roared to life, piling on 34 unanswered points, including five touchdown passes from Kade Edwards. The Payson defense held the Spartans scoreless through the last three and a half quarters of the game to help secure the victory.

In a Week 6 high school football matchup, the Enterprise Wolves managed to secure a 22-14 victory over the Millard Eagles. The game was marked by a tight defensive struggle in the first half, with both teams scoreless until late in the 2nd quarter. Millard rallied in the third quarter, scoring twice with short runs by Lincoln Fullmer. Nonetheless, Enterprise responded in the fourth quarter with Brayden Gardner’s game-winning 1-yard run, sealing the win. The game showcased strong defensive efforts from both teams, ultimately favoring the undefeated Wolves.

In a Week 6 high school football matchup, the St. Frances, Maryland, team came out on top, defeating the West Panthers 21-6. West’s offense was never able to get going against the visiting St. Frances, who leaned on a powerful ground attack to secure the victory over the Panthers.