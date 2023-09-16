Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 16, 2023 
High School Cross Country

High school cross country: Lone Peak’s girls, Skyridge’s boys claim Border Wars titles at Sugar House Park

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Racers compete in the championship girls race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Some of the top runners from around Utah converged on Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday for the prestigious Border Wars cross country meet.

A total of 12 different high school races and two middle school races were held, with the feature boys and girls races taking place smack dab in the middle of the meet.

Lone Peak High School’s girls and Skyridge’s boys showed off their quality in their respective races to take home the team titles and bragging rights heading into the final month of the season.

Lone Peak’s girls easily ran away with the team title, as they placed four runners in the top eight to finish first with 33 team points.

Mountain View finished second with 107 points, followed by Westlake in third with 130 points.

Reigning 6A state champion Andie Aagard from Lone Peak took home the individual title, as the senior edge Olympus freshman Adria Favero by five seconds with a time of 17:29.18.

Addie Meldrum finished fourth for Lone Peak, with Maya Bybee and Boston Bybee finishing seventh and eighth, respectively.

In the boys race, depth was the key for Skyridge in edging Lone Peak for first, 119 to 124.

Skyridge didn’t have a runner in the top 20, with its top five runners finishing in 20th, 21st, 22nd, 24th and 32nd place, respectively, but that was good enough though to claim the team title.

Orem’s Austin Westfall took home the top individual honor, as he won with a time of 14:44.67. It was a dozen seconds faster than runner-up Kyle Steadman of Mountain View, as he finished with a time of 14:56.69.

Samuel Ghiz finished third in 15:01.48.

Andie Aagard of Lone Peak places first in the championship girls race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Runners recover from the championship girls race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Austin Westfall of Orem places first in the championship boys race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Runners compete in the championship boys race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Racers compete in the championship girls race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Racers compete in the championship girls race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Racers compete in the championship girls race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Runners recover from the championship girls race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Runners recover from the championship girls race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Runners recover from the championship girls race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Runners recover from the championship girls race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Runners recover after the championship boys race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Runners recover after the championship boys race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Runners recover after the championship boys race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Runners recover from the championship girls race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Adria Favero places second in the championship girls race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Julie Moore of Mountain View places third in the championship girls race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Kyle Steadman of Mountain View places second in the championship boys race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Samuel Ghiz of Riverton places third in the championship boys race at the Border Wars XC meet at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Border Wars results

Girls team scores

  1. Lone Peak, 33
  2. Mountain View, 107
  3. Westlake, 130
  4. Timpview, 145
  5. Springville, 159
  6. Orem, 187
  7. Riverton, 211
  8. Weber, 240
  9. Skyridge, 256
  10. Farmington, 265

Girls individual results

  1. Andie Aagard, Lone Peak, 17:29.18
  2. Adria Favero, Olympus, 17:34.87
  3. Julie Moore, Mountain View, 17:48.26
  4. Addie Meldrum, Lone Peak, 17:57.88
  5. Maya Bybee, Lone Peak, 18:05.45
  6. Boston Bybee, Lone Peak, 18:16.99
  7. Kate Giles, Wasatch, 18:27.21
  8. Mya Curtis, Westlake, 18:37.02
  9. Maya Boyer, Springville, 18:37.18
  10. Ava Trimble, Orem, 18:37.38
  11. Abby Stone, Mountain View, 18:42.06
  12. Nicole Wayment, Bonneville, 18:47.97
  13. Sofia Voss, Durango, 18:51.00
  14. Skye Siddoway, Farmington, 18:52.67
  15. Madelyn Embley, Orem, 18:53.68
  16. Ellie Esplin, Timpview, 18:54.70
  17. Alexis Bradshaw, Farmington, 18:55.49
  18. Brielle Nilsson, Lone Peak, 18:57.00
  19. Mya Oyler, Riverton, 18:57.35
  20. Daphne Iosua, Timpview, 19:00.18

Boys team scores

  1. Skyridge, 119
  2. Lone Peak, 124
  3. Mountain View, 145
  4. Orem, 147
  5. Layton, 183
  6. Star Valley, Wyo., 195
  7. Riverton, 203
  8. Viewmont, 218
  9. Farmington, 251
  10. Taylorsville, 295

Boys individual results

  1. Austin Westfall, Orem, 14:44.67
  2. Kyle Steadman, Mountain View, 14:56.69
  3. Samuel Ghiz, Riverton, 15:01.48
  4. Cole Jameson, Taylorsville, 15:14.38
  5. Vance Langston, Brighton, 15:14.49
  6. Nathan Rummler, Lone Peak, 15:17.24
  7. Gabe Hooper, Viewmont, 15:17.99
  8. Tyler Jenson, Orem, 15:21.91
  9. Davis Rydman, Layton, 15:22.74
  10. Tate James, Orem, 15:22.77
  11. Jase Burton, Star Valley, Wyo., 15;24.74
  12. Habtamu Wetzel, Star Valley, Wyo., 15:24.81
  13. Brent Clark, Lone Peak, 15:25.11
  14. Grayson Milne, Corner Canyon, 15:25.99
  15. Joey Rees, Springville, 15:27.00
  16. Kaden Chatfield, Riverton, Wyo., 15:27.65
  17. Isaac Lundberg, Davis, 15:30.16
  18. Dalin Holje, Layton, 15:30.29
  19. Simon Barlow, Bountiful, 15:33.14
  20. Andrew Ludwig, Riverton, 15:37.21

