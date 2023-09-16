Facebook Twitter
BYU gets physical, makes big plays in win over SEC’s Arkansas on the road

Freshmen Parker Kingston, LJ Martin, Cougars’ four-man rush get to SEC foe

By Dick Harmon Dick Harmon
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (2) tries to sack Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Don’t doubt this BYU team. The Cougars will respond with a vengeance.

They’ve got circus catches. They’ll bring pressure. They’ll frustrate a team into a cavalcade of penalties in crunch time. They’ll get sacks, force the ball on the ground and get interceptions. They’ll come back on you with rollercoaster-type action, throw some freshmen into the fire and they get the green rookies to deliver.

BYU made big play after big play all game long in upsetting Arkansas in Fayetteville Saturday night 38-31.

The road win lifted BYU to 3-0 on the season heading into its first Big 12 game at Kansas.

BYU was a 10-point underdog to the Razorbacks. The recruiting class for Arkansas in 2023 ranked 22nd in the country, according to 247 Sports ranking. BYU ranked 54th. 

What you saw was an overachieving, hungry team get punched in the face in the opening minutes only to come back with poise and plays to win.

Down 14-0, redshirt freshman Parker Kingston threw a 37-yard halfback pass to Deion Smith, and true freshman LJ Martin ripped off a 45-yard touchdown and then added another on a goal-line dive to put the Cougars up 21-14 just three minutes into the third quarter.

These newcomers were impressive since veteran receivers Kody Epps and Keanu Hill did not catch a pass in the game. Kingston made up for their absence, taking a screen pass to the house for a TD.

Down by 14 and then by 10, BYU found a way to capture the momentum almost the entire fourth quarter.

Kedon Slovis’ numbers were just 13 of 25 for 167 yards, but he was a game manager and didn’t turn the ball over. 

Conversely, BYU forced two turnovers from Arkansas and had 4 sacks.

What stood out is how many big plays the Cougars made on both sides of the ball — all game long.

In an ebb-and-flow game with huge changes in momentum, BYU put the hammer down on Arkansas in the fourth quarter, sacking KJ Jefferson and forcing the star QB to put the ball on the ground three times, including the final play of the game.

BYU tight end Isaac Rex and receiver Chase Roberts had incredible one-handed tip receptions, the kind ESPN’s SportsCenter loves to make part of its Top 10 plays of the night.

Linebacker Max Tooley intercepted Jefferson in the first half after Tyler Batty and Blake Mangelson made big hits on Jefferson, who was pressured all game and struggled in the final drive of the game when BYU got to him with a four-man pressure.

With Eddie Heckard stripping Jefferson with four minutes to play on a 3rd and 7 at his own 42 on a nickel blitz, Batty hopped on the ensuing fumble to give BYU a chance to hold on for the win by eating up more than two minutes of a running clock.

BYU’s defense was so intense at the line of attack that Arkansas center Brady Latham literally lost his mind in the final quarter with a false start and a trio of holding calls. 

Latham had bear-hugged BYU middle linebacker Ben Bywater most of the game without a flag, but in a crucial Arkansas drive to win the game, he was cross-eyed weary and held like a rodeo rider and was called for it.

“I knew they’d have a team that played hard,” said Arkansas coach Sam Pittman of the Cougars. “They took better care of the ball and beat us in the penalty area.”  

The coach said BYU was beating his linemen with bull rushes, which led to holding penalties. 

“They whipped us out on the edge,” said Pittman of BYU’s defensive ends. “They proved they were longer and stronger than what we anticipated.”

merlin_2996941.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates their win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996873.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Deion Smith (20) celebrates a touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996871.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996869.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) scores against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996939.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Harrison Taggart (11) celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996935.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a touchdown catch past Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996937.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996933.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) and long snapper Dalton Riggs (47) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996931.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive tackle Jackson Cravens (91) blocks the pass by Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996929.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) recovers a fumble near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996927.jpg

The BYU defense hurries Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996923.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Michael Daley (45) celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996925.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (82) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996921.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ethan Erickson (87) and defensive tackle Caden Haws (95) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (2) tries to sack Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996917.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackles Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jaedon Wilson (13) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996915.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) runs against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996913.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) celebrates a sack near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996911.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996909.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996907.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996905.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) runs for a touchdown against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Dwight McGlothern (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996903.jpg

BYU takes the field at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996901.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) scores a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996899.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996897.jpg

BYU fans and Arkansas fans cheer at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996895.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996893.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackles Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996891.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackle Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996889.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996887.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) makes a catch at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996885.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars hurry Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996883.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) runs over Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Alfahiym Walcott (13) after catch at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996881.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996879.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) kicks off at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996877.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Deion Smith (20) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996875.jpg

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Lorando Johnson (1) interferes with the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996763.jpg

Arkansas cheerleaders perform for attendees prior to the game with BYU at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996765.jpg

Arkansas mascots wave to BYU fans prior to the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996767.jpg

Arkansas mascot Tusk VI sits in his cage on the sideline at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars players warm up at Razorback Stadium for the game with Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996771.jpg

BYU fans Mick and Diane Smith take a selfie near the Razorback bronze at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Pittman said the pressure BYU put on his offense was the story of the game. 

“They were just all over us and it wasn’t exactly a blitzfest,” he said.

The most impressive thing was the focus and game-long intensity by BYU on both sides of the line of scrimmage. 

When Roberts fumbled early in the game after a nice catch, he shook it off and ended up being one of the offensive stars of the night. 

His one-handed leaping TD catch in the third quarter was a career highlight. That it came in SEC territory made it even more impressive — he was going against lanky, fast Arkansas corners.

New defensive coordinator Jay Hill called an impressive game of pressure and coverage, mixing blitzes and creating an aggressive attack defense.

Jakob Robinson and linebacker AJ Vongphachanh had 10 tackles each and Batty had 9. Heckard, who followed Hill from Weber State, had 5 tackles, a sack and forced a fumble.

After Arkansas beat BYU in Provo by 18 a year ago, many, including myself, had this as a loss for the Cougars — mainly because of Jefferson’s athleticism and big-play ability, but also considering BYU got just one sack against Sam Houston and Southern Utah and struggled with the run game in those two wins.

Arkansas outgained BYU 424 to 281 total yards, but got 55 yards of that on a TD run from AJ Green on the first possession of the game. 

BYU surprised many but themselves on this night.

It was an impressive victory in the heart of SEC land, a great stage setter for Big 12 play.

 

