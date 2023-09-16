Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 16, 2023 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Earthquakes start fast, hold off Real Salt Lake 2-1

By Associated Press
SHARE Earthquakes start fast, hold off Real Salt Lake 2-1
AP23059350582163.jpg

AP

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse and Rodrigues scored goals in the first 15 minutes and the San Jose Earthquakes held off Real Salt Lake for a 2-1 victory on Saturday night.

Ebobisse’s ninth goal of the season for San Jose (10-9-10) came in the 2nd minute. Rodriguez, a defender, found the net for the first time. Cristian Espinoza notched assists on both goals.

Cristian Arango connected for a fourth time this season for Real Salt Lake (11-10-7), scoring unassisted in the 44th minute to complete the scoring.

Daniel de Sousa Britto finished with six saves for the Earthquakes. Zac MacMatch saved four shots for Real Salt Lake.

Next Up In Sports
Analysis: Big 12 newcomer BYU living high on the hog after stunning SEC’s Arkansas
BYU gets physical, makes big plays in win over SEC’s Arkansas on the road
3 takeaways from BYU’s statement victory over Arkansas
Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s thrilling win over Arkansas
Top-ranked BYU women’s soccer loses to Utah State to finish tough week
High school cross country: Lone Peak’s girls, Skyridge’s boys claim Border Wars titles at Sugar House Park