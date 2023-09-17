Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 17, 2023 | 
Tricking the Tusks: How BYU got rolling with a double-pass to surprise Arkansas in win

Freshman Parker Kingston becomes seventh BYU player to catch a touchdown pass and throw for a TD in the same game

By Jay Drew
merlin_2996923.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Michael Daley (45) celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — USC and Pitt transfer quarterback Kedon Slovis threw three terrific passes in an otherwise uneven performance Saturday night in BYU’s 38-31 win.

He didn’t see any of them get caught. More on that in a bit.

BYU receiver Parker Kingston, the former Roy High School quarterback, threw one spectacular left-handed pass, and it was executed so brilliantly that the redshirt freshman saw it work the entire way.

“It was surreal,” Kingston said.

It was much-needed, too, because the Cougars trailed 14-0 at the time offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick dialed up the trickeration — BYU calls them “specials” — and were in danger of getting ran right out of Razorbacks Stadium in front of 74,821 fans, the eighth-largest ever at the venue in Northwest Arkansas.

“I didn’t know we were going to call the play so early in the game. I thought it would be later in the game when we needed to change momentum,” Kingston said.

“But we needed it early. We had been running it all week. I knew that if we executed it like we should it would be a touchdown, so it was awesome.”

Later, Kingston caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Slovis on a screen play, becoming the seventh player in BYU history to throw and catch a touchdown in the same game.

He also returned a kickoff 46 yards, a career-high, after a 41-yard effort last week in the 41-16 win over Southern Utah.

“It means a lot, obviously,” Kingston said. “I want to shout out to everyone that was able to (make it), like Deion (Smith), Chase (Roberts), Darius (Lassister), who were blocking for the touchdown throw, Kingsley (Suamataia), Isaac (Rex), who were blocking for the touchdown. Without them, none of that would have happened.”

Another freshman, running back LJ Martin, also shined for the Cougars. Making his first career start, Martin ran 45 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter to knot the game at 14.

Martin finished with 77 yards on 23 carries.

“We got a lot of young guys on this team that can play,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said.

On Kingston’s throw, Smith was wide open down the same sideline BYU’s bench was on and he strolled into the end zone for the 37-yard TD.

“He had that lefty arm,” Roberts said of Kingston, “so coming in from the right side, he had that throw in him.”

Slovis didn’t have a lot of great throws in him, until it really mattered.

The first great one came when he was getting hit in the first quarter but found Rex for a 25-yard gain.

Rex made a fantastic one-handed catch, and two plays later Martin scored to give BYU a 21-14 lead.

The second one came when he threw a strike to Keelan Marion for 37 yards, and the third one was caught by Roberts, again one-handed, for a 7-yard TD that proved to be the game-winner.

merlin_2996941.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates their win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996873.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Deion Smith (20) celebrates a touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996871.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996869.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) scores against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996939.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Harrison Taggart (11) celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996935.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a touchdown catch past Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996937.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996933.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) and long snapper Dalton Riggs (47) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996931.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive tackle Jackson Cravens (91) blocks the pass by Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996929.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) recovers a fumble near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996927.jpg

The BYU defense hurries Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996923.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Michael Daley (45) celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996925.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (82) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996921.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ethan Erickson (87) and defensive tackle Caden Haws (95) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (2) tries to sack Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (2) tries to sack Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996917.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackles Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jaedon Wilson (13) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996915.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) runs against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996913.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) celebrates a sack near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996911.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996909.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996907.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996905.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) runs for a touchdown against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Dwight McGlothern (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996903.jpg

BYU takes the field at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996901.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) scores a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996899.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996897.jpg

BYU fans and Arkansas fans cheer at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996895.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996893.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackles Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996891.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackle Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996889.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996887.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) makes a catch at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996885.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars hurry Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996883.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) runs over Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Alfahiym Walcott (13) after catch at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996881.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996879.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) kicks off at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996877.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Deion Smith (20) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996875.jpg

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Lorando Johnson (1) interferes with the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996763.jpg

Arkansas cheerleaders perform for attendees prior to the game with BYU at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996765.jpg

Arkansas mascots wave to BYU fans prior to the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996767.jpg

Arkansas mascot Tusk VI sits in his cage on the sideline at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars players warm up at Razorback Stadium for the game with Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars players warm up at Razorback Stadium for the game with Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996771.jpg

BYU fans Mick and Diane Smith take a selfie near the Razorback bronze at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
“I didn’t even get to see it, to be honest. I saw him stick a hand out. Same with Keelan’s — I didn’t get to see it because I was on the ground,” Slovis said.

“Just happy to see them end up with the ball. Chase’s catch was huge for us to make it instead of third down in the red zone, we are scoring and take the lead.”

As for Rex’s catch, same thing.

“Someone told me, ‘Hey, go love up Isaac, he made a heckuva catch,’” Slovis said. “Yeah, that was a tough play. Again, it is great having a huge target like that.”

Slovis finished 13 of 25 for 167 yards and the two TD tosses.

“Yeah that was awesome,” he said of the BYU crowd, some 5,000 strong. “It was pretty loud at the end of the game. A lot of blue in the stands.

“I know the reputation. I saw it first hand when I was at USC. To have it supporting us on the road, it was awesome. Just proud to be a Coug.”

