Sunday, September 17, 2023 | 
BYU Football College Football Sports

What Arkansas fans thought of BYU and its fanbase that travels well

Cougar fans had plenty to celebrate after BYU’s 38-31 win at Arkansas

By Brandon Judd
Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ethan Erickson (87) and defensive tackle Caden Haws (95) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium.

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ethan Erickson (87) and defensive tackle Caden Haws (95) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

BYU went into SEC country on Saturday night and made an impression both on the field and in the stands.

The Cougars rallied from a double-digit deficit in both halves to beat Arkansas 38-31 in front of 74,821 fans, setting the stage for BYU to go into Big 12 play next week with an unbeaten record (3-0).

merlin_2996941.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates their win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996873.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Deion Smith (20) celebrates a touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996871.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996869.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) scores against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996939.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Harrison Taggart (11) celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a touchdown catch past Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8).

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a touchdown catch past Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996937.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996933.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) and long snapper Dalton Riggs (47) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996931.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive tackle Jackson Cravens (91) blocks the pass by Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996929.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) recovers a fumble near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996927.jpg

The BYU defense hurries Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996923.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Michael Daley (45) celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996925.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (82) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ethan Erickson (87) and defensive tackle Caden Haws (95) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium.

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ethan Erickson (87) and defensive tackle Caden Haws (95) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (2) tries to sack Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (2) tries to sack Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996917.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackles Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jaedon Wilson (13) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996915.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) runs against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996913.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) celebrates a sack near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996911.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996909.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996907.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996905.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) runs for a touchdown against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Dwight McGlothern (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996903.jpg

BYU takes the field at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996901.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) scores a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996899.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996897.jpg

BYU fans and Arkansas fans cheer at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996895.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996893.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackles Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996891.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackle Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996889.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996887.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) makes a catch at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996885.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars hurry Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996883.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) runs over Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Alfahiym Walcott (13) after catch at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996881.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996879.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) kicks off at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996877.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Deion Smith (20) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996875.jpg

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Lorando Johnson (1) interferes with the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996763.jpg

Arkansas cheerleaders perform for attendees prior to the game with BYU at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996765.jpg

Arkansas mascots wave to BYU fans prior to the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996767.jpg

Arkansas mascot Tusk VI sits in his cage on the sideline at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars players warm up at Razorback Stadium for the game with Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars players warm up at Razorback Stadium for the game with Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996771.jpg

BYU fans Mick and Diane Smith take a selfie near the Razorback bronze at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
One year after the Cougars hosted Arkansas in a 52-35 Razorbacks win at LaVell Edwards Stadium, Arkansas fans shared what they thought of the BYU fan base that showed up at Razorback Stadium.

Here’s a sampling of what Arkansas fans said about the Cougars.

BYU fans also shared the hospitality they were shown at Razorback Stadium and around Fayetteville, Arkansas.

