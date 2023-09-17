Here is where Utah football is ranked after its latest win, with a top 25 clash up next

Week 4 is shaping up to be an exciting one for the Pac-12.

Following the release of the latest Associated Press and coaches polls Sunday, there are three league games next week that will feature two top 25 teams facing each other — Utah hosts UCLA, Colorado travels to Oregon and Oregon State visits Washington State.

Utah, after beating Weber State 31-7 on Saturday, jumped one spot to No. 11 in the AP poll and two spots to No. 10 in the latest coaches poll. It’s the highest the Utes have been ranked this season.

BYU, following a 38-31 victory at Arkansas, received three votes in the AP poll and one vote in the coaches poll. It’s the first time the Cougars have received votes this year.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll?

The Pac-12 had another successful weekend at the top of the conference, with the eight teams already in the AP poll winning or on bye and staying ranked. One note: Oregon leapfrogged Utah in the poll to move into the top 10.

Here’s how Pac-12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 4 AP poll:



No. 5: USC — no change after a bye week.

No. 10: Oregon — up three spots after 55-10 win over Hawaii.

No. 11: Utah — up one spot after 31-7 win over Weber State.

No. 21: Washington State — up two spots after 64-21 win over Northern Colorado.

The Big 12 lost a team ranked in the top 25, after Kansas State lost 30-27 to Missouri.

Here’s how Big 12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 4 AP poll:



No. 3: Texas — up one spot after 31-10 win over Wyoming.

Who are the top 5 in the latest AP poll?

This week’s AP top 5 features the same five programs, though there was one bit of movement:



No. 1: Georgia — no change after 24-14 win over South Carolina.

No. 3: Texas — up one spot after 31-10 win over Wyoming.

No. 5: USC — no change after a bye week.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest coaches poll?

Here’s how Pac-12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 4 coaches poll:



No. 5: USC — no change after a bye week.

No. 10: Utah — up two spots after 31-7 win over Weber State.

No. 15: Oregon State — up two spots after 26-9 win over San Diego State.

No. 24: Washington State — entered the poll after 64-21 win over Northern Colorado.

Here’s how Big 12 teams are ranked, in order, in the Week 4 coaches poll:



No. 6: Texas — no change after 31-10 win over Wyoming.

Who are the top 5 in the latest coaches poll?

