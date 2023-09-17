Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 17, 2023 
BYU Football

BYU football: Challenge now for the 3-0 Cougars is to ‘stay humble’ after road win over Arkansas

Up next is a showdown of unbeatens as BYU meets 3-0 Kansas in Lawrence in its first-ever Big 12 game

By Jay Drew
Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium.

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

On the night of Oct. 28, 2022, the BYU Cougars were upset 27-24 by East Carolina at LaVell Edwards Stadium, their fourth-straight loss in one of the worst months in program history. 

The program was reeling, and in some circles there were fears that morale was so low that head coach Kalani Sitake’s future was uncertain a year after he had signed an “unprecedented” contract extension.

“It is one win. Talking to the guys, we gotta stay humble, still work hard. … We are really proud of it. But we cannot believe anything, other than we need to get better.” — BYU coach Kalani Sitake

Well, look at the Cougars now. They have won seven straight games, tied for the seventh-longest streak in the country with Oregon State and Marshall, after finishing 2022 on a four-game winning streak and jumping out to a 3-0 record in 2023.

The streak has included wins at Boise State and Stanford, a bowl victory over SMU with a fourth-string quarterback and, of course, Saturday’s improbable 38-31 conquest of Arkansas in SEC country. Kalani and the kids are doing all right.

After years and years of hoping, praying, then a couple years of anticipation and preparation, BYU (3-0) plays its first Big 12 conference football game this Saturday, and it is a doozie. The Cougars face also-unbeaten Kansas (3-0) at 1:30 p.m. MDT in Lawrence in a matchup of teams receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

It is one of eight matchups next weekend pitting undefeated teams, and one of the most unlikely given the state of BYU’s program 13 months ago.

Sitake’s task now, he reiterated several times in his postgame news conference after the come-from-behind win over the mistake-prone Hogs, is to make sure his team remains grounded.

“It is one win,” he said after being asked what the upset as 8.5-point underdogs can do for the Cougars. “Talking to the guys, we gotta stay humble, still work hard. … We are really proud of it. But we cannot believe anything, other than we need to get better.”

merlin_2996941.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates their win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996873.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Deion Smith (20) celebrates a touchdown with Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keanu Hill (1) against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996871.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996869.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) scores against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996939.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Harrison Taggart (11) celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a touchdown catch past Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8).

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) makes a touchdown catch past Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Jayden Johnson (8) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996937.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996933.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) and long snapper Dalton Riggs (47) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996931.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive tackle Jackson Cravens (91) blocks the pass by Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996929.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) recovers a fumble near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996927.jpg

The BYU defense hurries Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996923.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Michael Daley (45) celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996925.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Parker Kingston (82) celebrates his touchdown with offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia (78) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ethan Erickson (87) and defensive tackle Caden Haws (95) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium.

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Ethan Erickson (87) and defensive tackle Caden Haws (95) celebrate the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (2) tries to sack Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Ben Bywater (2) tries to sack Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996917.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackles Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jaedon Wilson (13) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996915.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) runs against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996913.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) celebrates a sack near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996911.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) near the end of the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996909.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake celebrates the win over the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996907.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996905.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) runs for a touchdown against Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Dwight McGlothern (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. BYU won 38-31.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996903.jpg

BYU takes the field at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996901.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) scores a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996899.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars linebacker Max Tooley (31) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996897.jpg

BYU fans and Arkansas fans cheer at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996895.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) throws at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996893.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackles Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996891.jpg

The Brigham Young Cougars defense tackle Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Andrew Armstrong (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996889.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996887.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) makes a catch at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996885.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars hurry Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996883.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) runs over Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Alfahiym Walcott (13) after catch at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium.

Brigham Young Cougars running back LJ Martin (27) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996879.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars place kicker Will Ferrin (44) kicks off at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996877.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars running back Deion Smith (20) celebrates his touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996875.jpg

Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Lorando Johnson (1) interferes with the catch by Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Chase Roberts (2) at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996763.jpg

Arkansas cheerleaders perform for attendees prior to the game with BYU at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996765.jpg

Arkansas mascots wave to BYU fans prior to the game at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996767.jpg

Arkansas mascot Tusk VI sits in his cage on the sideline at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Brigham Young Cougars players warm up at Razorback Stadium for the game with Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Brigham Young Cougars players warm up at Razorback Stadium for the game with Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_2996771.jpg

BYU fans Mick and Diane Smith take a selfie near the Razorback bronze at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
In many ways, BYU stole this one.

The Cougars overcame an early 14-point deficit, posting the biggest comeback of the Sitake era, which started in 2016.

They were out-gained 424-281, out-passed 247-204 and out-rushed 177-77. Arkansas had more first downs (21-17), more tackles for loss (9-6), ran more total plays (74-57) and possessed the ball for about seven more minutes than BYU.

“You just can’t get away with it like we did tonight very often,” Sitake acknowledged. “Hopefully we can get that fixed by next week.”

Simply put, poise and maturity carried the day for the Cougars, who were also out-mistaked by an Arkansas team that walloped them 52-35 last October in Provo. 

BYU won the turnover battle 2-1, sacked KJ Jefferson four times and held the Hogs to 2 of 13 on third down a year after Jefferson and company were 12 of 15 on third down.

“It is not about the stat sheet. Everybody will look at the yards and go, man, we gave up too many big plays and gave up too many yards,” Sitake said. “It is about grasping the momentum. You have to give credit to Arkansas. They made a lot of big-time plays. But we did, too. We had our fair share. The thing was to get into the battle, stay in it, stay in the fight.”

And then let culture take over.

“You have to credit our guys for their resilience, their belief in each other, and just not giving up,” Sitake said. “I think we made some really good steps for our program and our team right now. They believe in each other.”

Receiver Chase Roberts, whose unbelievable one-handed touchdown catch earned him the No. 1 Play of the Day on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” said the message in a celebratory locker room was that the Cougars can’t get ahead of themselves. They can’t get too full of themselves, as perhaps happened last year when they followed the win over Baylor with a flat performance at Oregon.

“It is just another game. Obviously it is momentum for going into conference play. So winning is always the key. But it is just another game,” Roberts said. “Grateful for the win. But we are focused on Kansas now.”

The Jayhawks scored the game-winning touchdown with 6:20 left to hold off Nevada’s upset bid in Reno late Saturday night, prevailing 31-24. Devin Neal’s 3-yard TD run, his third of the game, came after Nevada had tied it with 10:37 left.

Quarterback Jalon Daniels, the preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, was 21 of 27 for 298 yards. He was sacked twice.

Four receivers caught four or more balls for 46 or more yards. Kansas’ defense held Nevada to 263 yards.

These aren’t your father’s Jayhawks, and the Cougars already know it.

“We know we are strong. We know we are going to take punches. But we knew we had to fight back and punch back harder, and that is exactly what we did,” said redshirt freshman Parker Kingston. “We stayed resilient and the defense stepped up big when we needed and and the offense stepped up big when we needed to. It was a total team effort.”

Cougars on the air

BYU (3-0) at Kansas (3-0)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Capacity: 47,233)

Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL Newsradio 102.7 FM/1160 AM

