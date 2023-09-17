20-year-old Latter-day Saint sister missionary from Seattle area dies in Philippines

A 20-year-old Seattle-area woman who was serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died.

Sister Taylor Erin Maw, 20, of Snoqualmie, Washington, passed away Sunday after she was hospitalized in the Philippines with an undetermined illness, church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement.

“We are deeply saddened to share news of the passing of a young missionary,” he said.

“Sister Maw had been serving as a missionary in the Philippines Angeles Mission since June 2022,” Penrod added. “We express our love and sincere condolences to Sister Maw’s family, friends and the missionaries she was serving alongside. We pray they will each feel the peace and comfort of the Savior as they mourn her passing and honor her faithful missionary service.”

The Church of Jesus Christ has more than 69,000 missionaries serving in 414 missions covering 160 nations.

