Facebook Twitter
Sunday, September 17, 2023 | 
NFL Sports BYU Football

Puka Nacua broke multiple NFL rookie records on Sunday

The former BYU wide receiver caught 15 passes for 147 yards in the Los Angeles Rams’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
SHARE Puka Nacua broke multiple NFL rookie records on Sunday
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, right, tries to avoid a tackle by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, right, tries to avoid a tackle by San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif.

Gregory Bull, Associated Press

Puka Nacua has made an immediate impact with the Los Angeles Rams and just two games into his pro career, he has set multiple NFL rookie records.

The rookie fifth-round draft pick had 15 receptions for 147 yards in the Rams’ 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The 15 receptions is an NFL single-game rookie record.

That comes after Nacua finished with 10 catches for 119 yards in Los Angeles’ opener, a 30-13 win over Seattle in Week 1.

The 25 receptions this season sets the NFL record for catches by a rookie through his first two career games.

Related

Nacua, who prepped at Orem High and played the past two seasons at BYU, also is the first player in NFL history to have 10 or more receptions and 100 or more receiving yards in each of his first two NFL games, per ESPN Stats.

Nacua has been the most targeted Rams receiver for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the early going. 

On Sunday, he was targeted 20 times, one week after getting targeted 15 times in the opener.

Next Up In BYU sports
Challenge now for 3-0 BYU is to ‘stay humble’ after road win over Arkansas
What Arkansas fans thought of BYU and its fanbase that travels well
BYU made No. 1 on ESPN’s ‘SportsCenter’ top 10. Watch the play and see the reactions
Tricking the Tusks: How BYU got rolling with a double-pass to surprise Arkansas in win
Analysis: Big 12 newcomer BYU living high on the hog after stunning SEC’s Arkansas
BYU gets physical, makes big plays in win over SEC’s Arkansas on the road