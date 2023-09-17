Puka Nacua broke multiple NFL rookie records on Sunday

Puka Nacua has made an immediate impact with the Los Angeles Rams and just two games into his pro career, he has set multiple NFL rookie records.

The rookie fifth-round draft pick had 15 receptions for 147 yards in the Rams’ 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The 15 receptions is an NFL single-game rookie record.

That comes after Nacua finished with 10 catches for 119 yards in Los Angeles’ opener, a 30-13 win over Seattle in Week 1.

The 25 receptions this season sets the NFL record for catches by a rookie through his first two career games.

Nacua, who prepped at Orem High and played the past two seasons at BYU, also is the first player in NFL history to have 10 or more receptions and 100 or more receiving yards in each of his first two NFL games, per ESPN Stats.

Nacua has been the most targeted Rams receiver for quarterback Matthew Stafford in the early going.

On Sunday, he was targeted 20 times, one week after getting targeted 15 times in the opener.