When is the first day of fall? The autumn equinox is here

You might’ve already noticed the crisp golden light of fall as it begins to replace the bright summer sun in the mornings in the Northern Hemisphere. The sun is rising later and setting sooner — all sure signs that summer is winding down and autumn is on its way.

When is the first day of fall 2023?

The first day of fall is on Saturday, Sept. 23, in the Northern Hemisphere, when the autumnal equinox will start, per the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

What will the first few weeks of fall look like?

The final weeks of September in Salt Lake City, according to the Almanac, will have an average temperature of 62 degrees with a few showers, but mostly that soft autumn sun.

What happens at the autumnal equinox?

“Equinox,” Latin for “equal night,” is when days start to become shorter and nights lengthen until they roughly cover the same amount of time, according to the Almanac.

From an astronomical perspective, it’s an event that signifies that the sun has crossed the equator going north to south. During this transition, the harvest moon occurs.

What is a harvest moon?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the full moon nearest the autumnal equinox is commonly called the “harvest moon.”

Several different names for the harvest moon exist, including:



Autumn moon.

Falling leaves moon.

Leaves turning moon.

Moon of brown leaves.

Yellow leaf moon.

Child moon.

What day is the harvest moon 2023?

On the morning of Sept. 29, at 3:58 a.m. MDT, the harvest moon will peak but can be seen the night before on Sept. 28, per the Almanac.