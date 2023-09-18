You can now book group temple appointments online for the Church of Jesus Christ

Previously, group appointments for the temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were able to be scheduled online only for sealing and baptismal ordinances. Small group temple appointments are now available to book online for all proxy ordinances.

“This new feature will be a welcome addition for family and friends wanting to attend the temple together,” the church said in a statement.

Larger groups, such as whole wards or stakes, are still encouraged to make reservations by phone or email, since each temple has a different limit on how many people can be added to the appointment when booking online. For example, the Jordan River Utah Temple has a maximum additional guest limit of six.

Temple workers will be able to see the scheduled group appointments as guests scan their temple recommends at the front desk, per the release.

How to schedule a group appointment online: