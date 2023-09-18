D23 just revealed the latest changes coming to Disney parks — here are 18 you should know about

Last weekend Disney hosted Destination D23. Destination D23 is the event where Disney announced the changes coming to the parks, its future plans and projects. Here is a list of the main changes and novelties announced during the event, according to Disney Parks Blog.

18 changes coming to the Disney parks

1. Figment at Epcot

Figment has started meet-and-greet encounters with Epcot park guests at the Imagination Pavilion last week.

2. ‘Encanto’ might be coming to the Animal Kingdom

The Academy Award-winning movie “Encanto” is being considered, along with “Indiana Jones,” for a new reimagined land at Animal Kingdom.

3. The future of Dinoland U.S.A.

Disney Imagineering is planning to revamp Dinoland U.S.A. at Animal Kingdom. The new theme contemplated by the imagineers focuses on the biodiverse areas of northern South America and Central America.

4. Say goodbye to ‘A Bug’s Life’ and hello to ‘Zootopia’

The Tree of Life in Animal Kingdom has been traditionally known as the home of the attraction Tough to Be a Bug. But Disney is creating a new show, based on the movie “Zootopia,” to replace the current attraction.

“The current concept for the new ‘Zootopia’ experience has guests visiting the different biomes you only glimpse in the film, traveling along with Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde and other characters,” per Disney Parks Blog.

5. More magic is coming to the Magic Kingdom

Bruce Vaughn, Imagineering chief creative officer, has announced future expansion plans for Magic Kingdom. Imagineers are trying to tell stories beyond Big Thunder Mountain. The expansion plans include new attractions, restaurants and more, inspired by the scale of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Pandora — The World of Avatar.

6. Journey of the Water will open in October

Journey of the Water, a walkthrough experience inspired by the movie “Moana,” and located within World of Nature in Epcot, will open on Oct. 16. The area is focused on helping guests understand and preserve nature. In the same space, Moana will come to an area near Journey of the Water for meet and greet experiences.

7. It’s a World Celebration

This December, the last of the four Epcot neighborhoods will open to visitors, becoming Epcot’s latest major development. The World Celebration neighborhood is designed to complement World Discovery and World Nature, two nearby neighborhoods that were also recently completed.

8. Welcome to Zootopia

Destination D23 attendees were able to take a look at the new Zootopia Land at Disney Shanghai. The new land comes with rides, food, beverages, entertainment and merchandise inspired by the movie.

9. More attractions are coming to Tokyo

Tokyo DisneySea will be the home of attractions inspired by some of Disney’s classics, including Frozen Kingdom, Never Land and Rapunzel’s Forest. The new attractions are scheduled to start operating next year.

10. Changes coming to Test Track

Imagineers are working alongside Chevrolet to look at the origins of the ride and create a new experience for the Test Track at Epcot.

11. A new night show is coming to Epcot

If you are a fan of the Disney evening spectacles, you may be thrilled to know that Disney is bringing a new night show to Epcot called “Luminous: The Symphony of Us.” The show is set to debut on Dec. 5 and will include lasers, lighting effects, music and more.

12. More pirates are coming to the Magic Kingdom

A new “Pirates of the Caribbean”-themed lounge in Adventureland, part of Magic Kingdom, was announced. It promises to be the first experience of its kind and to add to the Pirates of the Caribbean story. The attraction still in its design phase.

13. Changes coming to Grizzly Hall

Country Bear Jamboree is being reinvented. Starting next year, the attraction is getting new songs and the bears will perform new acts. Disney Imagineer Chris Beatty indicated that Disney is working with Nashville musicians to create country-style interpretations of classic Disney songs.

14. A new ‘Avengers’ attraction is coming to Disney’s California Adventure Park

The Avengers Campus at Disney’s California Adventure Park is getting a new attraction. It will be a vehicle that will help prospective superheroes to travel through the multiverse. According to Brent Strong, executive creative director at Imagineering, the ride will feature “a design that combines elements of Tony Stark’s time-suits with Xandarian jump points and Wakandan technology,” per Disney Parks Blog.

15. Haunted Mansion gains a new resident

The Haunted Mansion attraction in Florida is gaining a new resident in late November. The Hatbox Ghost is coming to the attraction and will be materializing in the unending hallways of the mansion.

16. The World of Frozen is coming to Disneyland Hong Kong

Disneyland Hong Kong is the host of World of Frozen, a new land in the park themed after the movie “Frozen.” The land promises to mix the world of Arendelle with the natural surroundings of the park. Destination D23 attenders got a first look at the new land.

17. New Disney friends

Epcot and Disneyland Paris will be the home of a new meet-and-greet experience. Asha, from Disney’s new movie “Wish,” will soon be coming to the parks.

18. Ahsoka will join Star Tours

Ahsoka, star of the new Disney+ series titled after herself, is also going to be part of the Star Tours ride. Fans will be able to tour with the new special guest at Hollywood Studios, Disneyland California, and Disneyland Paris starting next bring. For now, fans can see Ahsoka at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.

Destination D23 also announced additions to Disney’s cruise lines, with a new ship called Disney Adventure and a new stop called Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, per Walt Disney World News Today.