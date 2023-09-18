One of the stars of the Colorado-Colorado State game used to play for BYU

BYU football fans who tuned into Saturday’s double-overtime thriller between Colorado and Colorado State likely noticed a familiar face wearing green, white and gold.

Dallin Holker, a tight end for the Rams, played two full seasons for BYU before abruptly leaving the team last September.

“A standout at Lehi High, Holker had a very good freshman season for BYU in 2018, catching 19 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown,” but his production wasn’t as high in 2021 after he returned from a church mission, as the Deseret News reported when Holker announced his transfer to Colorado State.

Under Rams head coach Jay Norvell, Holker appears to be getting a chance to shine.

He had six receptions for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday’s Colorado-Colorado State game, which the Rams lost 43-35.

But Holker also had a costly fumble in the third quarter, when his team was just 14 yards away from the end zone. The fumble was forced by Shilo Sanders, son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders, according to ESPN.

Holker has three touchdowns on the season. He scored in Colorado State’s first game against Washington State. The Rams lost that one 50-24.

Utah Utes kicker Jordan Noyes talks with his daughter Scottie during the Red and White game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Holker is not the only player with Utah ties making an impact this season for Colorado State.

Rams kicker Jordan Noyes, who was 5-for-5 on extra points Saturday but missed a field goal, previously played for the University of Utah. Originally from England, he walked onto the Utah team in 2020.

At age 31, Noyes is currently the second-oldest player in college football, according to The Comeback.