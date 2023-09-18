On Friday night, Fox News discussed how the Democratic Party is failing women, and MSNBC spoke about special prosecutor Jack Smith’s request to limit Donald Trump’s speech in the Washington, D.C., case.

Fox News — The left’s take on feminism

Friday night on the “Ingraham Angle,” Laura Ingraham spoke to Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe and Evita Duffy-Alfonso, a staff writer for The Federalist.

Ingraham asked Boothe, “Feminism today seems to be about commodifying women. I thought we were supposed to get away from that?”

Boothe said she thinks the Democratic Party wants younger generations to feel a sense of hopelessness. “I think they want a generation of hopeless women who are not happy in their lives, not fulfilled, and that’s why they’re trying to remove these anchors from our life like faith, like family, like relationships that give us purpose, because empty vessels are more easily controllable,” she said.

Boothe then mentioned a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that said, “Nearly 3 in 5 (57%) U.S. teen girls felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021 — double that of boys, representing a nearly 60% increase and the highest level reported over the past decade.”

Duffy-Alfonso said, “If you want to be happy in life, do the opposite of everything that the left is telling young women to do. ... Radical feminism (is) really under the umbrella of neo-Marxism, and what they want to do is not empower women or help women. They hurt women.”

Boothe added that she doesn't completely agree with the Republican Party’s push to be married at such a young age. “I believe in God, and I think God’s timing is right. He has a different path for each of us in life, and that’s going to look different for each person.”

MSNBC — President Trump’s potential gag order

On “The Last Word” Friday night, Lawrence O’Donnell spoke to Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., about Smith’s motion to put a gag order on former President Trump.

In the video O'Donnell shared of Trump, Trump makes the comment that Jack Smith “wants to take away my rights under the First Amendment. Wants to take away my right of speaking freely and openly. Never forget our enemies want to stop us because we are the only ones that can stop them.”

O’Donnell said, “Donald Trump, taken at his word, seems to be incapable of comprehending the clear English that Jack Smith has used in the way he wants to restrict Donald Trump’s language.”

Lieu added, “Under the First Amendment, you can say whatever you want, but when you’re dealing with a court case, you cannot intimidate witnesses or try to intimidate judicial personnel. ... Donald Trump has to understand that under the First Amendment as a defendant, there are certain things that he is simply not allowed to say.

“This is not just Donald Trump saying things. It is an entire ecosystem.

“We have to have jurors that are not intimidated by that, and you’ve got the former president of the United States saying very violent things in his posts.” Lieu added, “I think it’s appropriate for a judge to say, ‘You just can't say certain things because you’re a defendant in a criminal trial.’”