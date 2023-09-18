Happy National Cheeseburger Day! Here’s where to get free (or really cheap) burgers

National Cheeseburger Day is here, and some restaurant chains are joining in on the celebration. Here are some deals to look out for.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and will be updated as more deals come in.

National Cheeseburger Day 2023 deals

Burger King

Burger King Rewards members can get a free cheeseburger with a minimum purchase of $1 on Sept. 18, per USA Today. The deal is available through the chain’s website and via the app.

Carl’s Jr.

Carl’s Jr. is offering customers double cheeseburgers at half price on Sept. 18, USA Today reported. The deal is only available to customers who use the Carl’s Jr. rewards app or via online ordering, per Today. Each order allows up to four double cheeseburgers.

Dairy Queen

Customers who use the Dairy Queen app can get a free single Original Cheeseburger — with an order of at least $1, Today reported. The deal is available on Sept. 18 only.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is offering customers double cheeseburgers for 50 cents on Sept. 18, the Deseret News reported. Orders must be made through the McDonald’s app.

Smashburger

Smashburger is offering customers a $5 Single Classics deal from Sept. 18-20, according to its website. Use the code “CLASSIC23” at checkout online or in-store to redeem the deal.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s is offering customers Junior Bacon Cheeseburgers for a penny with any purchase through the Wendy’s app, the Deseret News reported. The deal runs from Sept. 18-22.