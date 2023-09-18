RootsTech 2024 — now open for registration

RootsTech 2024 is now open for registration as the conference is scheduled to run from Thursday, Feb. 29, to Saturday, March 2.

“We’re excited to open registration for RootsTech 2024, focusing on the theme of remembering,” Jen Allen, RootsTech event director, told The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “We’re confident that RootsTech 2024 will be an unforgettable experience for all who attend.”

What is RootsTech?

RootsTech is the largest family history conference in the world. It offers “the thrill of discovery, meeting cousins, making new connections with others, amazing entertainment, and learning about exciting new products,” Allen said.

Keynote speakers and classes create an environment that attracts both the beginner genealogist and the most skilled.

What is the theme for RootsTech 2024?

The theme for the conference in 2024 will be “Remember,” as a tribute to remembering those in the past.

“It is a natural human behavior to remember the pivotal experiences in our life and those people who have made an impact,” Allen said in a statement. “RootsTech 2024 will help us remember the people and experiences but also help us consider how we want to be remembered in the future.”

Is RootsTech sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints?

RootsTech is sponsored by FamilySearch, which is funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and works closely with the church’s family history department, per the church.

How much does it cost to go to RootsTech?

Both in-person and online registrations are open at familysearch.org/rootstech.

In-person attendance in Salt Lake City costs $99 for all three days of the conference, or $69 for a one-day pass. Online registration and classes are free.