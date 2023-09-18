Two Latter-day Saint apostles will speak and a member of the First Presidency will preside when BYU formally inducts Shane Reese as the school’s 14th president on Tuesday at the Marriott Center on campus.

Former BYU President Dallin H. Oaks will preside at the ceremony, which begins at 11 a.m. and will be broadcast on BYUtv and BYUtv.org. President Oaks was the university’s president from 1971-80 and has been the first vice chairman of BYU’s board of trustees for five years. He also is first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which sponsors the university.

The two members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles who will speak are also members of BYU’s board.



Elder D. Todd Christofferson will give the inaugural charge to Reese. Elder Christofferson recently became chairman of the executive committee of the board of trustees, replacing Elder Jeffrey R. Holland, according to the church’s website. Elder Christofferson will join President Oaks in the installation of Reese.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband also will speak. He recently replaced Elder Christofferson as the new vice chairman of the executive committee of the university’s board of trustees.

Reese also will speak.

Elder Clark G. Gilbert, a General Authority Seventy who serves as commissioner of the Church Educational System, will conduct the inauguration.

The meeting will begin promptly at 11 a.m. instead of the normal devotional time of 11:05 a.m., according to a BYU news release.

The Marriott Center doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Those who wish to attend the ceremony in person are asked to be in their seats by 10:45 a.m. BYU faculty are instructed to dismiss 10 a.m. classes early, at 10:30 a.m., so students can attend. Campus offices also will close at 10:30 a.m.

Attendance is expected to be high and parking to be at a premium. The lot (Lot 19) just north of the Marriott Center will be closed to the public. So will the lot directly east of the Wilkinson Student Center (Lot 26). The roundabout east of the Wilkinson Center will be closed from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Those who attend the event are asked to remain in the Marriott Center throughout the inauguration to respect the dignity of the ceremony and BYU’s guests. BYU faculty are instructed to be flexible about the start of noon classes so students will not feel pressure to leave the inauguration early. Campus offices also will be flexible about reopening after the ceremony.

The BYU Combined Choirs and the BYU Philharmonic Orchestra will provide special musical numbers.

