Monday, September 18, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

What can Kyle Whittingham learn from injury-plagued Utes’ tape against Weber State?

Rather than reading into individual results or performances, the Utes coach and his staff are analyzing the fundamentals

By Joe Coles Joe Colesjcoles@deseretnews.com
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham on the sidelines

Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The No. 11-ranked Utes are preparing for their Pac-12 opener against UCLA on Saturday.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

How much can Utah take away from its win over FCS opponent Weber State?

In its final nonconference game before a grueling Pac-12 schedule, with backups playing all over the field, Utah won 31-7. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham isn’t reading too much into the final score, but instead evaluating the Utes’ technique.

“I’m sure UCLA is very thankful that we’re beat up and so you can’t sit there and complain and whine, you just move forward.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

“We should have an FCS school outmanned, which we did. ... That’s not to be disparaging because they’re a really good team and they’ll win a lot of games.”

Rather than reading into individual results or performances against the Wildcats, Whittingham and his staff are analyzing the fundamentals.

“We’re looking for alignment, assignment, angles to the ball, fundamentals, technique, that type of thing more so than the final result. We’re looking at how we do things, not necessarily how we’re doing,” he said.

Utah opens Pac-12 play against UCLA on Saturday (1:30 p.m. MDT) in a battle of unbeatens. The Bruins’ nonconference schedule featured two FCS teams and Mountain West team San Diego State.

With backup quarterbacks playing, Utah’s offense has been relatively conservative. Utah pulled out a few flashy plays against Florida — Bryson Barnes’ 70-yard pass to Money Parks on the opening play and a trick play where Devaughn Vele threw it just a bit too far for an open Micah Bernard — but for the most part has played it close to the vest on offense so far.

Ditto for UCLA. Chip Kelly and the Bruins haven’t had to pull out all of the stops yet this season.

“We are fully aware that that’s a possibility,” Whittingham said in response to a question about if the Bruins are holding things back for conference play.

“They haven’t had as rigorous a schedule as some teams in the conference, but you can tell a lot, regardless of competition, just watching the players move ... how they move, how fast they get from point A to point B and just overall athleticism, how sound they are with their fundamentals, particularly at the line of scrimmage and that type of thing,” Whittingham said.

The Utes hope to get healthy before the UCLA game — Whittingham estimates about 16 of Utah’s 36 players that figure in “prominently” are injured. A running list of players who were missing against Weber State: quarterback Cam Rising, tight end Brant Kuithe, offensive lineman Johnny Maea, wide receivers Devaughn Vele and Mycah Pittman, running back Micah Bernard (out for the season), defensive tackles Junior Tafuna and Simote Pepa, defensive end Connor O’Toole, cornerback JaTravis Broughton and kicker Cole Becker.

Three additional players were injured in Saturday’s game, including wide receiver Munir McClain, who had a breakout game with 92 yards.

Quarterback Brandon Rose, who potentially could have won the backup job, was injured during a fall scrimmage.

Utah UCLA TV

Utes on the air


No. 11 Utah (3-0)
vs. No. 22 UCLA (3-0)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m. MDT
Salt Lake City, Utah
TV: Fox
Radio: ESPN 700/92.1 FM


“It’s been challenging, but we’ve been able to piece it together these first three weeks and find combinations that work and make adjustments, modifications here and there, but it will sure be nice to hopefully start to get some of these guys back,” Whittingham said.

At full strength, Whittingham believes that Utah is a “very good football team,” but it’s hard to judge until everyone is back.

“That’s pointless really to think about that because that’s not the case and so you just do the best you can with the circumstances that you have,” Whittingham said.

Healthy or not, the No. 11 Utes will take the field Saturday against the No. 22 Bruins.

“I’m sure UCLA is very thankful that we’re beat up and so you can’t sit there and complain and whine, you just move forward,” Whittingham said.

merlin_2996733.jpg

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) tackles Weber State Wildcats quarterback Kylan Weisser (11) during their football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) throws the ball during their football game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) throws the ball during their football game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996703.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) and Utah Utes safety Ben Durham (30) celebrate Parks’ touchdown during the second quarter in the football game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) breaks away from the Weber Wildcats to score a touchdown during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) breaks away from the Weber Wildcats to score a touchdown during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996657.jpg

Weber State’s football team warms up before their game against Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996661.jpg

Utah’s football team warms up before their game against Weber State at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah’s football team warms up before their game against Weber State at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Utah's football team warms up before their game against Weber State at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996655.jpg

Member of the MUSS play 9 square while tailgating before the Utah verses Weber State football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996653.jpg

Left to right, Frank Compagni and James Roberts make pancakes while tailgating before the Utah verses Weber State football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996705.jpg

Utah Utes wide receiver Money Parks (10) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter in the football game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996755.jpg

A young Utah Utes fan cheers during the football game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996753.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) hands the ball off to Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) during their football game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996751.jpg

The Weber State Wildcats defense brings down Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) during their football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996747.jpg

Utah Utes place kicker Joey Cheek (97) kicks a field goal during their football game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996745.jpg

The Weber State Wildcats play football against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996743.jpg

Weber State Wildcats defense brings down Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) during their football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996741.jpg

The Utah Utes student section makes noise during a third down during their football game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996739.jpg

Utah Utes defense sack Weber State Wildcats quarterback Kylan Weisser (11) during their football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996737.jpg

Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) runs the ball during their football game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996735.jpg

Utah Utes marching band cheers during the football game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996731.jpg

Utah Utes teammates celebrate Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (20) after his interception and touchdown during the third quarter of their game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Utah Utes won the game with a final score of 31-7.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996729.jpg

Utah Utes place kicker Joey Cheek (97) kicks an extra point during their football game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996727.jpg

Weber State Wildcats head coach Mickey Mental on the sidelines during their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996725.jpg

Utah Utes cheer team during the football game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996723.jpg

The Utah Utes play football against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996721.jpg

Members of the Utah Utes student section get loud during a third down during the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996719.jpg

Weber State Wildcats players hang their heads on the sidelines during the fourth quarter of their game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Utah Utes won the game with a final score of 31-7.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham on the sidelines

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham on the sidelines during their football game against the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996715.jpg

Utah Utes players hug Weber State Wildcats players after their football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Utah Utes won the game with a final score of 31-7.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (20) lights the U after their victory over the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Utah Utes won the game with a final score of 31-7.

Utah Utes linebacker Lander Barton (20) lights the U after their victory over the Weber State Wildcats at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The Utah Utes won the game with a final score of 31-7.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
merlin_2996713.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Nate Johnson (13) runs past Weber State Wildcats linebacker Winston Reid (6) during their football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Utes teammates celebrate Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) after he sacked Weber State Wildcats quarterback.

Utah Utes teammates celebrate Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) after he sacked Weber State Wildcats quarterback during their football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah wide receiver Mikey Matthews runs the ball down the field with Weber State’s Abraham Williams (4) on defense.

Utah Utes wide receiver Mikey Matthews (81) runs the ball down the field with Weber State Wildcats cornerback Abraham Williams (4) on defense during their football game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
