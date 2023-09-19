High school volleyball Tuesday highlights: Desert Hills earns key Region 9 win, No. 1 Skyridge holds off American Fork

The Layton Lancers (10-5) dominated the Syracuse Titans (8-7) in a three-game sweep in a Region 1 game on Tuesday. The Lancers secured victory with scores of 25-21, 25-17 and 25-18.

Anastasia Witte led Layton with an impressive performance, contributing 14 kills and five aces, while Kadie Sheriff chipped in with eight kills and five aces.

Penina Leota showcased her playmaking skills with 37 assists, helping Layton secure a convincing win on the road.

“Syracuse is known for being disciplined defensively. We knew going in that we needed to serve tough and take aggressive swings on offense. Ultimately we were able to execute our game plan and we capitalized on keeping Syracuse out of system all night,” said Layton coach Hannah DeYoung.

Bountiful (9-5) improved to 6-0 in Region 5 play as it beat Box Elder (11-10) in four competitive games despite dropping the first game, 22-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-19.

“I’m proud of how the girls played with consistency and confidence throughout the night. They’ve been working really hard and it shows,” said Bountiful assistant coach Kelsie White, who served as head coach in Tuesday’s win.

Bountiful’s Taylor Harvey showcased her outstanding hitting ability with 27 kills to go along with her three aces. Milika Satuala also contributed with 14 kills, while Hallie Hewlett chipped in with two aces.

Bountiful now sits in a first-place tie with Woods Cross a top the Region 5 standings with 6-0 records, while Box Elder drops to 4-2 in region.

Class 6A’s top-ranked Skyridge Falcons (16-0) managed to stave off an upset attempt by the American Fork Cavemen (8-8), prevailing in straight sets, 25-23, 25-14 and 25-21.

“We struggled passing tonight because American Fork served us tough. We may have won 3-0 but it wasn’t easy. American Fork is a scrappy team and played with lots of energy,” said Skyridge coach Silver Fonua.

Skyridge opposite hitter Cala Cooper led the charge with seven kills and four blocks, while teammate Taylah Kaufusi contributed six kills, two blocks and two aces.

Middle blocker Bella Freeman also made her presence felt with five kills and two blocks as Skyridge improve to 3-0 in Region 3 play, with American Fork falling to 0-3 in region.

“We are a big and physical team. We use that to our advantage. We established our block at the net tonight and it helped slow down AF’s hitters,” added Fonua.

“I was happy with how our setters distributed the ball between all our hitters. Offensively, we don’t have to rely on just one or two hitters. We have a four players that are capable of taking over a match but tonight the points earned were spread out.”

In a battle of undefeated teams in Region 9, Desert Hills (15-3) beat Cedar (12-3) in a five-set thriller, 20-25, 23-25, 25-18, 25-9, 15-13 as the Thunder overcame a two-set deficit to improve to 6-0 in league play.

Tatum Gardner was instrumental for the Thunder with an impressive 47 assists, while Lauren Larking led the team with 21 kills, supported by Brooklyn Robinson with 10 kills and then nine kills each from Taylor Graff and Hallee Heath.

Brooklyn Wilson and Kara Richins contributed with four and three aces, respectively.

“Super tough, hard fought win against a great team. Such a fun battle for our kids to be a part of. Taught us a lot about our team and our resiliency. Cedar had an awesome crowd and it was an amazing environment,” said Desert Hills coach Craig Allred.

The Green Canyon Wolves (14-2) secured a decisive victory over the Ridgeline Riverhawks (10-6) in three games 25-21, 26-24, and 25-16 for the Region 11 win.

Green Canyon’s Holli Daniels led the way with 10 kills, boasting an impressive hitting percentage of .471 and contributing two blocks. Summer Hahn added seven kills with a remarkable .667 hitting percentage, along with three blocks.

“As a team we hit .345 on the night. We had a very balanced attack and everyone was chipping in and doing their jobs. I thought the girls played well together and did a good job focusing on the right things,” said Green Canyon coach Madison Larson.

Brooklyn Coats made her presence felt with 12 digs and three aces, while Elly Giordano orchestrated the offense with 31 assists for Green Canyon.

Despite Abby Bodily’s 11 kills and Kendra Smith’s 8 kills for Ridgeline, Green Canyon’s consistency ultimately proved too much for the Riverhawks.

Green Canyon now sits at 3-1 in Region 11.

