High school girls soccer Tuesday highlights: Ogden dominates in Region 13, Lehi beats Skyridge in PKs

Kristen Moss scored a goal with 18 seconds left to force overtime, and then assisted on the winning goal in overtime as Layton edged Syracuse in a critical Region 1 game.

“The key for the win was that the girls battled hard and never gave up. The defense worked to limit Syracuse’s runs to goal and then our outside backs turned and ran up the line to help generate offense up front. The team stayed with the build up and continued to fight for the equalizer and it came with 20 seconds left,” said Layton coach Tara Ferrin.

With the game scoreless at halftime, a scoring spree unfolded in second half, with two goals by Hailiey Bott giving her team the 2-1 lead late.

With 18 seconds remaining though, Moss found the back of the net just before the final whistle to send the game into overtime.

Moss later assisted the game winning goal by Amelia Smith in overtime.

“[The team] knew in OT that it only takes one shot to win so they worked hard to stop any potential shots for Syracuse and when we had a chance, we capitalized on our shot,” said Ferrin.

Layton moves to a 5-2 record in region play, while Syracuse drops to 4-3.

Related Tuesday night scores

In a crosstown Region 3 battle, the Lehi Pioneers upset the Skyridge Falcons in a thrilling game that ended in penalty kicks. Both teams put up two goals in the second half, with Lehi relying on its top goal-scorer, Erin Dahl, for its goals.

“We came out strong in the second half and battled for about 15 min before we found the reward with a great goal by Erin Dahl from a beautiful pass from Izze Dahl. Shortly after we scored again on a freekick from Erin an absolute beauty and at that point I felt that we had the game under control,” said Skyridge coach Jonas Hartmann.

The goals lit a fire under the Falcons and they came back to tie the game. The overtime periods became a tough defensive battle in which neither team was able to find the back of the net.

“Heading into OT our team was fired up again we agreed to really fight for each other and get the result we deserved. It was two really competitive overtime halves that could have had goals at both ends but the game was forced to PKs,” said Hartman.

“Tonight was a huge win for our girls. It was senior night and we really wanted to get a result for them, for the team and as it was our last home game.”

Lehi’s region record improves to 4-4, while Skyridge drops to 5-3.

In a crucial matchup of previously 4-4 teams, Orem secured a victory over Provo in Region 8 play.

With the win, Orem moves to a region record of 5-3 and claims sole possession of third place in the region heading into the final week of the season.

The Tigers jumped out to a lead in the first half and were able to hold on in the second half, adding a third goal that gave them the triumph over the Bulldogs.

In a battle for first place in Region 13, Ogden showed its defensive toughness as it prevailed 4-1 to improve to 6-0 in region play.

Ogden has only allowed three goals in region play so far this season.

“Reagan Wilson, Bri Kalista, Kallie Cherry and Addy Howard all anchor the defense that’s only allowed very few opportunities,” said Ogden coach Ryan Robinson.

The game was a true defensive battle until the Ogden offense was able to break through, Robinson noted.

“The game got very physical in the second half. Morgan received four yellow cards. I do not believe it was dirty, just physical play, trying to slow down our possession.

“Our girls were able to weather an early amount of pressure to begin the second half, stuck to our game plan and were able to get three beautiful, second-half goals. Ruth Larsen put in a ton of selfless work that set up a lot of other peoples success tonight. Certainly a whole team effort tonight,” said Robinson.

Box Elder improved to 4-0 in overtime this season as it continued to show tremendous resiliency after regulation in improving to 9-5 on the season.

Ashlyn Wight scored the winning goal on an assist from Oakley Norman to lift the Bees to the victory.

“Credit to our girls for never giving up and never stopping until the final whistle. We were down twice in this game. 1-0 early on and then went down 2-1 on a PK after tying it up, but our girls never gave up and never stopped fighting,” said Box Elder coach BJ Barber. “We have some minor injuries to major players on our team right now and they have not been able to play at 100%, but everyone on the team has stepped up and helped make big plays when we needed them most. I am very proud of the heart this team has showed this season.”

Box Elder’s Halli Wright and Northridge’s Abby Olsen scored the two regulation goals for their respective teams in the exciting match.

