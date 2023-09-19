High school football: 5 notable games worth watching in Week 7

Just four weeks remain in the regular season of the 2023 high school football season, and here are five games that will have big region implications in Week 7.

Ridgeline at Mountain Crest

Over the past three years, the battle for the south side of Cache Valley has been extremely lopsided, with Ridgeline beating Mountain Crest 56-6, 56-20 and then 25-6 last season.

In the build-up to this Thursday’s game though, there’s a much different sense surrounding the rivalry.

Mountain Crest seems poised to have its best season since 2017, when it lost to Orem in the 4A state championship — which also happened to be the year Ridgeline opened and lopped Mountain Crest’s boundary in half.

The Mustangs are 2-0 in region play so far, which includes a narrow 14-10 win over Green Canyon in Week 5. They did lose two games in the preseason, but they were narrow losses to both undefeated Box Elder and Idaho top 10 team Pocatello High School.

Ridgeline is 5-1 heading into the showdown, with its lone loss coming in Week 5 in a terrific 23-22 game against Sky View.

Both programs have been winning with defense this season, so expect a low-scoring defensive showdown when these teams meet in what could be a wet and chilly night in Hyrum.

Bingham at Herriman

For the better part of the past two decades, the standard for high school football programs west of I-15 in Salt Lake Valley has been Bingham.

For Herriman High’s football program, it’s rarely measured up since opening its doors in 2010.

Bingham is 13-1 all-time against Herriman, which includes three playoff wins.

Even in Herriman’s lone state championship season in 2013 it didn’t beat Bingham, losing 6-0 in a Week 2 nonregion clash. The Mustangs’ only win over Bingham in program history came in the 2019 region opener when Herriman prevailed 24-14.

When Herriman hosts Bingham this Friday, a second win against its region nemesis certainly seems like a strong possibility.

The Mustangs are coming off a 52-35 blowout win over Riverton in the region opener, and the week before it played Lehi tough for three quarters before ultimately losing 48-28.

Bingham, meanwhile, has seemingly taken two steps backward since nearly upsetting No. 1 Skyridge in Week 4, ultimately losing 35-28. Since that game, Bingham lost to American Fork 28-0 and then needed a fourth-quarter comeback last week to beat Copper Hills, 24-14.

Herriman will hope its strong form offensively this season continues as it tries to beat Bingham for the just the second time ever.

Canyon View at Manti

With one winning season in the past eight years, Manti’s football program hasn’t been relevant in quite some time. That run of subpar seasons came on the heels of being one of the top rural programs in the state for the decade prior.

Under first-year coach Fred Taukei’aho, though, Manti’s program is trending upward again with a 5-1 record and strong wins over Grantsville and Emery. The next two weeks will ultimately define the regular season with games against Canyon View and Richfield.

While Manti hasn’t been relevant in 3A in a while, Canyon View is a program that hasn’t ever been relevant in football since the school opened in 1997. It has just three winnings in its 26-year history (1998, 2000 and 2022).

Last year’s 8-4 record and surprising 3A semifinal appearance is the best year in Canyon View’s history, and it has built on that success this season with a 6-0 start and a current No. 1 ranking in 3A.

Canyon View beat Manti 35-28 in last year’s region meeting, but this Friday’s Week 7 showdown has even larger implications.

Lehi at Skyridge

Even though much of the luster surrounding this game was lost when Lehi lost 62-28 at American Fork last week, regardless, this matchup has been six years in the making.

Since Skyridge split off from Lehi and opened in 2016, these football programs have only met once, a 55-17 win for Lehi in the 2017 5A state championship.

Despite their close proximity, the schools have never been in the same region and the football programs have never bothered to play each other in the preseason. They’re in the same region now, though, and this Friday’s Week 7 clash has no doubt been one both teams have been looking forward to all season.

Skyridge is ranked No. 1 in 6A with a sparking 6-0 record, but it nearly had a hiccup in Week 4 as it narrowly beat Bingham 35-28. In the two weeks since it rolled to blowout wins over Riverton and Westlake.

Lehi was humming along with a perfect 5-0 record until last week’s humbling loss to American Fork. Lehi’s defense was carved up in the passing game and running game, something it will absolutely need to clean up to have any chance at upsetting Skyridge.

Springville at Wasatch

With wins over Springville and Orem already, Timpview has clearly separated itself as the front-runner in Region 7.

The battle for second place and a better RPI seed for the playoffs is wide open, though, as Springville, Maple Mountain, Orem and Wasatch all sit at 1-1 in league play after two weeks.

Last week, Wasatch rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Maple Mountain 35-34 for its first region win, which came on the heels of a discouraging 44-0 loss to Orem.

Wasatch’s defense has given up 34-plus points in all five games against Utah teams, and it needs to play a great game on Friday to slow Springville’s vaunted defense.

Springville’s Tevita Valeti has rushed for 879 yards and 4 touchdowns this season, which included a sixth-straight 100-yard game last week in a blowout win over Cedar Valley.

Springville will be favored in this region clash, but Wasatch is at home and feeling confident after last week’s impressive comeback win.

