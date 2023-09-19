High school volleyball: Maple Mountain cruises past defending champ Timpview to stay perfect in region play

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles are dominating Region 7 with a 5-0 region record, and they’ve won 15 of 16 total in-region sets.

It was no different Tuesday evening as the Golden Eagles continued their dominance with a convincing 3-0 sweep over the Timpview Thunderbirds.

Despite being the defending 5A champions, Timpview couldn’t keep up as Maple Mountain won 25-18, 25-14 and 25-17.

“We just try not to worry too much about the other side and just worry about us,” said Maple Mountain head coach Adam Longmore.

“We talk about controlling what we can control, and we can’t control the other side, so for us, it’s just another day and regardless of the opponent, we’re just going to focus on us.”

While things started a little rocky with some unforced errors, the Golden Eagles’ teamwork excelled, and every player got a piece with great digs, passes, sets and hits.

“I think we got 13 kids in tonight and every one of them contributed,” said Longmore.

“It’s kind of a tough thing to have so many good players that are sitting on the bench, but I think the plus for us is every day in the gym we get better because the competition in our gym is so good.”

Maple Mountain senior Morgan Pratt shined in the win. Pratt contributed all over the court with serves and hits, and even stepped in to set when needed.

“She’s great as a passer, as a server and for sure as a hitter,” Longmore said. “Defensively, she’s great at digging.

“Anytime she has to step in and take a second ball when our setter’s out, she puts up a nice ball. She’s a big reason why we’re as good as we are.”

Pratt’s presence was heavily felt at the start of the third set, when she had multiple hits and tips and an ace for a quick 8-2 lead.

But despite an all-star performance, Pratt says it’s her team she has to thank.

“I just think the people around me make me better,” she said. “I couldn’t do without our passing or my twin (Marly) who’s our setter. I couldn’t do anything without them. Without my team I’m really nothing.

“I think we’re all, on and off the court, we’re all just so close and we just always hype each other up. Everyone’s playing for each other, and no one is playing for themselves.”

The win puts Maple Mountain at the top of 5A with a 7-2 record, with its two losses being to Skyridge and Lone Peak.

