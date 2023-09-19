Sydney Hightower Warner hadn’t heard of the 49ers when she met Fred Warner, and other stories from their new podcast

San Fransisco 49ers star and former BYU Cougar Fred Warner and his wife, Sydney Hightower Warner, started “The Warner House” podcast earlier this month.

The weekly podcast debuted on Sept. 5 and three episodes have been released so far. The show can be watched on YouTube or streamed on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

We listened to the first three episodes so you don’t have to. Here’s what you need to know:

What is ‘The Warner House’ podcast about?

“The Warner House” podcast is about football, family and navigating life in the NFL as a married couple. During the weekly episodes, Fred also answers any questions Sydney has about football and the NFL.

Three episodes in, the podcast is relatively clean. But it does feature plenty of uses of the terms “babe” and “honey,” which may make some listeners cringe and feel like a third wheel after a while.

Who is Fred Warner?

Fred Warner is a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers. He was drafted by the team in 2018 out of BYU.

He is a two-time Pro Bowler and made history as the first NFL rookie since 2000 to record at least 10 tackles in four consecutive games at the start of his first NFL season, according to the 49ers website.

Who is Sydney Hightower Warner?

Sydney Hightower Warner was a contestant on Season 24 of “The Bachelor.” She finished in the top 10. She is also a social media influencer.

The couple wed in California in June 2022, the Deseret News previously reported.

What was in the first episode?

In the first episode of “The Warner House,” the couple opened up about the hardships of being apart during training camp when Fred Warner stayed with the rest of the 49ers in a hotel. Sydney Warner said it’s more isolating with both of their families in Alabama and San Diego.

“When you’re used to something for so long and then you have to go three weeks without seeing your partner and being solo in a city that I don’t know, it’s not the easiest,” she said.

Fred Warner says he feels for his teammates whose wives and kids live outside California since they don’t get to live with them during the season. Sydney Warner gave props to those NFL wives and said they’re stronger than her.

The couple also shared a tidbit from when they first started talking to each other. When the linebacker reached out to the “Bachelor” alum, she had never heard of the 49ers. She only knew about the Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.

“Which sounds so silly, but in Alabama, it’s strictly SEC college football,” she said.

What was in the second episode?

The second episode starts off with Sydney Warner reacting to the University of Alabama’s loss to Texas during the second week of the college football season. As a lifelong, die-hard ’Bama fan, she didn’t hold back in her post-game analysis.

“I think it’s over. I think the dynasty is over. It’s so sad to see the door closing,” she said as her husband chuckled in the background. “No, seriously! I see the door and it’s barely open. I think (coach Nick) Saban is over it. I don’t think he has the passion anymore. I really think that the era is over. We’ll take a dip and then hopefully come back for when we have children and they go to ’Bama and hopefully play football. It’s really upsetting.”

Although it’s intense, Sydney Warner doesn’t let her Alabama love get in the way of cheering on her husband. She said her favorite part of the 49ers game against the Steelers was when her husband “leveled” former Alabama and current Steelers running back Najee Harris, much to the dismay of her family, who thought Harris would hurdle and avoid the tackle.

In the next segment of the show, the All-Pro linebacker talked about how honored he was to be named a 49ers captain for the fourth year.

“It is a big deal. I really don’t take it lightly at all,” he said.

When a captain is named in the NFL, they receive a white “C” patch with a gold star underneath it to go on their jersey. Each time they’re named a captain, they receive another star. Sydney Warner compared the accomplishment to when she got her Girl Scout badges, which made her husband laugh.

What happened in the third episode?

The third episode of “The Warner House” was a little different because 49ers linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles filled in for Sydney Warner while she travels back to San Francisco from Alabama.

Flannigan-Fowles and Warner discussed their win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and how there isn’t a home-field advantage in the Rams’ SoFi Stadium, thanks to 49ers fans.

“You talked about it on third down, how loud it was getting. You know I had to have me a little play on third down that game,” Warner said, referencing his sack.

What did Fred Warner say about BYU and Puka Nacua?

In the third episode, Fred Warner gave a shout-out to his alma mater, BYU, for the Cougars’ win against Arkansas on Saturday.

“It was a huge win for us on the road. We beat them up pretty good. SEC ball I guess isn’t what it’s cracked up to be. The Big 12 ball is where it’s at,” he said.

The linebacker then praised former Cougar and current Rams receiver Puka Nacua for his performances in the first two weeks of his NFL rookie season.

“He balled,” Warner said. “I’m not happy that he did it against us, but I’m happy for him and his success to have this type of start to the season.”

Flannigan-Fowles joined in on heaping praise on Nacua, who is the first NFL player to record at least 10 receptions and at least 100 receiving yards in his first two games, the Deseret News previously reported.

“He’s out there playing like a career player,” he said. “He was just catching the ball, falling forward, getting yards after catch.”