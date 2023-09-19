Republicans on abortion: Pro-life, pro-choice or multiple choice?

This article was first published in the On the Trail 2024 newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox on Tuesday and Friday mornings here.

The Big Idea

Pro-Life, Pro-Choice or Multiple Choice?

Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade 15 months ago, abortion has been at the center of the national political conversation. It shaped the 2022 midterms. It came up several times during the first GOP presidential debate last month. And long a litmus test for Republican candidates, this cycle’s presidential hopefuls are unanimous that abortion is bad — but are noticeably dissonant on the details.

They had as good an opportunity to practice their applause lines last weekend, with two preeminent evangelical organizations hosting events. Four candidates showed up to the Family Research Council’s Pray Vote Stand summit in Washington, D.C., on Friday. Ten arrived at the Faith and Freedom Coalition fall banquet in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday.

If GOP hopefuls are going to win over any group based solely on abortion, it’s evangelical Christians. Among Republican evangelicals, 65% think abortion should be illegal in most or all cases. In Iowa, the first state to cast votes in the primary calendar, evangelicals make up a majority of Republican caucusgoers. Evangelical pastors serve as “vetters” for any candidate who wishes to win the state. (The Iowa Faith and Freedom Coalition president clarified his organization is a “matchmaker, not a kingmaker.”)

But the presidential candidates seemed to be reading from different scripts. Some argued for a nationwide ban after 15 weeks. A handful called for solutions at the state level. Former President Donald Trump, who skipped the Iowa event, appeared on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday morning and seemed to backtrack on his onetime support for a nationwide abortion ban. (Trump has called himself the “most pro-life president in the history” of the U.S.)

Nonetheless, there seems to be a general consensus that the post-Roe world poses a new challenge for a potential Republican White House — and one that comes with disagreement.

A sample of candidates’ responses on abortion over the weekend:

Ron DeSantis: “A lot of times, the abortion is driven by financial considerations. A lot of these women have no support. The fathers are nowhere to be found. And so they look at it, and they say, how can I actually make this work? Now, of course, in Florida, we have promoted foster care, adoption, all of that. ... But we have got to do a better job.”

Nikki Haley: “No Republican president can any more ban abortions than a Democrat president can ban those state laws. So my goal is, how can we save as many babies as possible and support as many moms as possible? The way we do that is to bring people together. Can’t we all agree that we should ban late-term abortions? Can’t we all agree that we should encourage adoptions and good quality adoptions? Can’t we all agree that doctors and nurses who don’t believe in abortions shouldn’t have to perform them?”

Mike Pence: “I think we ought to ban abortion across America from the point a baby can experience pain in the womb, forward. A 15-week minimum ban — I think it’s an idea whose time has come.”

Asa Hutchinson: “I believe that God has blessed the womb, that there’s life in the womb, and it’s deserving of protection. ... If our members of Congress can reach a consensus and pass a pro-life bill that has reasonable exceptions to it that we all agree upon, I will sign that as a pro-life president.”

Larry Elder: “I feel so strongly about this issue. I personally believe that life begins at conception. I do not, however, believe that it is an issue that the federal government should take over.”

Poll pulse

A new 19th News/SurveyMonkey poll shows a majority of Americans think abortion should be legal in certain cases:



74%: If the patient’s life is endangered.

If the patient’s life is endangered. 74%: In cases of rape or incest.

In cases of rape or incest. 66% : If the patient’s health is endangered.

: If the patient’s health is endangered. 63%: If the fetus is not expected to survive.

If the fetus is not expected to survive. 56%: If the fetus is expected to have serious birth defects.

The survey’s sample size was 20,191 U.S. adults, with comparable shares of voters who identify as Democrat and Republican.

What to watch

The tale of two cities: Des Moines and New York, the political epicenters this week.

Biden will be in the Big Apple for the United Nations General Assembly, where aid for Ukraine and climate change will take center stage.

Meanwhile, a handful of Republican candidates will storm Iowa this week: Tim Scott will be there Tuesday; Trump, Wednesday; Haley, Thursday. Trump still maintains a commanding lead in the state, though recent polls have shown both his and DeSantis’ support drop, while Scott, Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy tick up.

