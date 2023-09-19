5 For The Fight retires Utah Jazz jersey patch

After six years as the patch partner with the Utah Jazz, 5 For The Fight is retiring its patch on the Jazz jerseys, it was announced on Tuesday.

The crowdfunding nonprofit that invites people to donate $5 to the fight against cancer had set a goal of raising $50 million in funding when it originally partnered with the Jazz back in 2017. Having reached that goal, 5 For The Fight will now take on a more permanent presence inside the Delta Center.

The 5 For The Fight “All In Until Cancer Gives In” wall, which will be located near the main entrance at the arena, will be a place where people can still donate $5 in honor of someone they know who is fighting cancer. Fans will be able to take a photo, donate and enter to win exclusive Jazz memorabilia while also being able to send digital messages that Utah Jazz players have recorded to their loved ones.

“With the help of Utah Jazz fans, partners and the community, 5 For The Fight has crossed the $50M mark. It was an ambitious goal we set at the time we announced the jersey patch,” 5 For The Fight cofounder Mike Maughan said in a press release. “It has been amazing to see the entire community rally around the cause and get involved. 5 For the Fight is excited about our continued partnership with the Utah Jazz to continue to raise money for cancer research.”

In 2017, when the Jazz announced that they were donating the patch to 5 For The Fight, it became the first cause-related jersey patch sponsorship in North American professional sports.

On Thursday, the Jazz will announce their next jersey patch partner.

