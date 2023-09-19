Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, September 19, 2023 | 
Utah Jazz Sports

5 For The Fight retires Utah Jazz jersey patch

Team announced Tuesday that the cause will still have a place inside the Delta Center, and that a new jersey patch will be unveiled Thursday

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE 5 For The Fight retires Utah Jazz jersey patch
Portland Trail Blazers forward Trendon Watford (wearing white), Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (wearing black).

The 5 For The Fight patch can be seen on the jersey of Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler during game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. The team announced Tuesday that 5 For The Fight is retiring its jersey patch.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

After six years as the patch partner with the Utah Jazz, 5 For The Fight is retiring its patch on the Jazz jerseys, it was announced on Tuesday.

The crowdfunding nonprofit that invites people to donate $5 to the fight against cancer had set a goal of raising $50 million in funding when it originally partnered with the Jazz back in 2017. Having reached that goal, 5 For The Fight will now take on a more permanent presence inside the Delta Center.

The 5 For The Fight “All In Until Cancer Gives In” wall, which will be located near the main entrance at the arena, will be a place where people can still donate $5 in honor of someone they know who is fighting cancer. Fans will be able to take a photo, donate and enter to win exclusive Jazz memorabilia while also being able to send digital messages that Utah Jazz players have recorded to their loved ones.

Related

“With the help of Utah Jazz fans, partners and the community, 5 For The Fight has crossed the $50M mark. It was an ambitious goal we set at the time we announced the jersey patch,” 5 For The Fight cofounder Mike Maughan said in a press release. “It has been amazing to see the entire community rally around the cause and get involved. 5 For the Fight is excited about our continued partnership with the Utah Jazz to continue to raise money for cancer research.”

In 2017, when the Jazz announced that they were donating the patch to 5 For The Fight, it became the first cause-related jersey patch sponsorship in North American professional sports.

On Thursday, the Jazz will announce their next jersey patch partner.

Next Up In Utah Jazz
NBA’s only philanthropic jersey patch, 5 For the Fight, hits $50 million goal to battle cancer
The NBA’s new resting rules might make star players play on national TV, but it doesn’t fix the root problem
Will Walker Kessler be a little salty after World Cup experience?
Team USA reminded that talent and hubris don’t guarantee winning basketball games
Does Tony Parker think Rudy Gobert’s time with the French national team has run its course?
League Pass teams of 2023-24 NBA season to keep an eye on