Desserts are calling as leaves begin falling. Here are 16 fall desserts to try

Although pumpkins, yams and apples typically steal the show when fall rolls around, there's a symphony of flavors available from other seasonal produce items that can be baked into some wonderful desserts.

What produce is harvested in fall?

The United States Department of Agriculture lists lots of produce that you might not think much about this time of year, like raspberries and pears, as seasonal. Many can be turned into wonderful — and sweet! — concoctions.

While there’s still a place for the popular fall favorites, like apples, sweet potatoes and pumpkin, on this list, it also has some less common flavors mixed in.

Sweet potatoes and yams

Sweet potato pie — This recipe from Delish blends nutmeg, cinnamon and dark brown sugar for a perfect sweet take on the classic sweet potato taste. Sweet potato cheesecake — Hear me out. The creamy texture of sweet potatoes would make a great addition to cheesecake, like in this Delish recipe. Plus, who doesn’t love a good crunch with a creamy texture? Sweet potato crescent bites — The perfect little sweet/savory finger food that Delish says you can eat before or after dinner. Sweet potato cream cheese bars — It doesn’t get much easier than this three-step recipe from Taste of Home. Adding pecans and cream cheese to yams ... you’ll be happy you tried this.

Raspberries

Fresh raspberry pie — A case of “Where has this been all my life?” this raspberry pie recipe from Taste of Home has a great concept of raspberry pie. Served with some vanilla ice cream while it’s still warm is a must. Triple berry cobbler — This cobbler includes more berries than just raspberries, so frozen items might work best here. Taavi Moore, aka the “healthienut,” shares this recipe, which features shortbread with raspberries, blackberries and blueberries. Raspberry buckle — With a coffee-cake texture, this springy cake by Martha Stewart is packed with raspberry goodness.

Pumpkins

Easy pumpkin cream trifle — All the good pumpkin flavors are packed in this trifle recipe from All Recipes: spice cake mix, vanilla, pumpkin spice, cheesecake, whipped cream and pecans. Classic pumpkin roll — My friend makes the best version of these I’ve ever tried, but her recipe is a family secret. This recipe from Tastes Better From Scratch has all the essentials of a great pumpkin roll. Pumpkin chocolate chip cookies — A classic of fall, these cookies from Cooking Classy create the perfect chocolate and pumpkin combo.

Pears

Spiced pear upside down cake — This recipe from The Pioneer Woman has all the fall essential spices including cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves and could offer a respite if apple and pumpkin treats get old. Caramel pear cheesecake bars — Think about a fancy caramel apple but with pears. Are you intrigued? Sugar and Soul created a bar with the best of shortbread, creamy cheesecake and pear filling with oatmeal crumble on top. Roasted pear and vanilla bean scones with salty honey glaze — That title makes it sound a little fancier and more exotic than it is. The recipe from Cloudy Kitchen is a new take on scones, combining both sweet and salty flavors.

Apples