Video: ’N Sync music video reenactments go viral

After ’N Sync made a surprise appearance presenting Taylor Swift with the best pop award at the MTV Video Music Awards last week, the band has been receiving a lot of attention.

One of the results of this attention is that videos like the ones below have been gaining massive traction on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. The hashtag #NSYNCForever is trending on Facebook and it seems to have struck a chord with older men, as lots of middle-aged dads have been posting videos of themselves performing “It’s Gonna be Me” choreography.

Rumors started circling that ‘N Sync would announce a reunion tour, and Billboard reported that the band could earn $100 million if they decided to do so.

While there’s been no confirmation of a reunion tour, all members, including Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass have “gotten back together to create new music for the latest installment of the ‘Trolls’ film franchise,” per Page Six.

The song will be titled “Better Place” and will be “released on streaming services on Sept. 29” and featured in the new “Trolls” movie, “Trolls Band Together,” according to Entertainment Tonight.

Timberlake stars as the lead troll, Branch, and the trailer seems to mix the singer and his character’s stories together, “revealing that Branch and his four brothers” used to be in a boy band called “BroZone,” per ET.

