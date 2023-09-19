More than 58,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

More than 58,000 pounds of ground beef have been recalled due to potential E. coli contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

American Foods Group, doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef, is recalling roughly 58,281 pounds of raw ground beef products produced in August, the USDA reported.

A sample batch of the food items, which have been shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio, tested positive for Shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, E. coli is a bacteria found in the environment, foods and within the intestines of humans and animals. Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, some can make you sick.

Most individuals infected by harmful E. coli will experience diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, per the CDC. It is rare, but some individuals may experience more severe symptoms such as urinary tract infections, pneumonia and respiratory illnesses. Anyone experiencing symptoms should contact a medical professional immediately.

What ground beef is affected?

The contaminated beef products being recalled are in 80-pound cases containing 10-pound plastic tubes, known as chubs.

Per USDA, the recalled ground beef products are:



“90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19” with lot code D123226026.

“20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27” with lot code D123226027.

“20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27” with lot code D123226027.

Which states are affected?

The products were shipped to distributors in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio. Recalled products include the establishment number 18076 inside the USDA mark of inspection.

How do I get a refund for my recalled product?

Customers who already purchased recalled ground beef products should immediately throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund, according to federal food regulators.

For further questions, consumers can call the USDA at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov.