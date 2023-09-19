On Monday night, Fox News discussed high crime rates and MSNBC discussed Donald Trump’s most recent televised interview and how it could be used against him in court.

Fox News — Former police chief on crime in America

“We see what’s happening all over the country in urban America, in the suburbs too, we’re seeing it,” Laura Ingraham said Monday night on “The Ingraham Angle” regarding crime rates in the U.S.

In regard to a recent teen driver who was recorded hitting retired police chief Andreas Probst, who later died from his injuries, Ingraham said, “This was one of the sickest things I have seen, and I’ve seen a lot of sick things, sadly, over the years covering these crimes.”

Ingraham then asked former Detroit police chief James Craig for his reaction.

“It’s shameful.” Craig said. “These young evil individuals that are engaging in this kind of behavior, they’re doing it because there are no consequences.”

Craig said the jurisdiction held onto the video for a month before releasing it to the public. “That’s not how you work with the media.”

He added his criticism toward California Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying that “we need to be putting the right people in leadership positions who have the right intestinal fortitude to do what’s right or this crime will continue.”

MSNBC — Should Trump do interviews?

“Exactly five weeks from tonight, we will be reporting to you what happened in the first day of jury selection in Georgia Judge Scott McAfee’s courtroom for the first trial of two of Donald Trump’s co-defendants in Georgia,” Lawrence O’Donnell said Monday night on “The Last Word.”

O’Donnell said that Trump recently testified in his own defense while being interviewed by NBC’s “Meet The Press.” O’Donnell then asked MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance “if Donald Trump doesn’t take the witness in his own defense, how can this, in effect, this testimony of this sort on television make it in front of the jury?”

“To the extent that it’s relevant,” Vance said, “prosecutors can seek to admit it, and they can play some of these videotapes in their case-in-chief. ... It would be a very powerful presentation.”

MSNBC legal analyst Andrew Weissmann added, “I’m sure his lawyers would prefer, at least in terms of defending him in court, that he not be saying any of this. ... This really is a question of facts and law province of the court and fiction, which is the province of Donald Trump with his base.”