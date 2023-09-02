Facebook Twitter
Saturday, September 2, 2023 
Utah State Football

Live coverage: Can Utah State pull off a season-opening upset of No. 25 Iowa?

The Aggies start the 2023 season in Iowa City hoping to upset the Hawkeyes like they did Washington State in 2021.

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
merlin_2942201.jpg

Utah State Aggies player warm up against BYU in Provo on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The Aggies play the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday to open the 2023 season.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Saturday morning’s season opener between the Utah State Aggies and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s game against Iowa:

What others are saying about the Aggies and Hawkeyes

