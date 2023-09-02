How the college football world reacted to Colorado upsetting TCU in Coach Prime’s debut at school

Deion Sanders and his Colorado football team made quite the impression in his coaching debut at the school.

The Buffaloes, who went 1-11 last season and last had a winning record seven years ago, knocked off No. 17 TCU 45-42 on Saturday.

Sanders overhauled the Colorado roster through the transfer portal, and that included son Shedeur Sanders, who threw for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Dylan Edwards’ 46-yard touchdown catch with 4:25 remaining was the game-winner in a contest that featured more than 1,100 yards of total offense and four lead changes in the fourth quarter.

And it came against the Horned Frogs, who played in last year’s national championship.

Here’s how the college football world reacted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

It cannot be overstated what Deion Sanders did today.



To turn the whole Colorado program around from what it was last season to today beating a team that played in the National Championship last season…



It’s one thing to talk about it.

It’s another to actually do it.



Wow. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 2, 2023

Colorado signed Deion Sanders to a $29.5M deal — without even having the money to pay for it.



“We don’t have the money yet, but I know we'll have it."



Buffs fans donated a record $28M to the athletic department and sold out season tickets for the first time in 27 years.



Prime… pic.twitter.com/ZpERTSqO2G — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 2, 2023

Can’t overstate how blown away I am by what Coach Prime and his team just did.



Last year’s @CUBuffsFootball were so bad that we wouldn’t let our @seniorbowl scouts evaluate tape when CU was the opponent.



And TCU had plenty NFL talent on that field today. 🤯



Unreal. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 2, 2023

Colorado coach Deion Sanders after his first win:



"We told you we coming. You thought we was joking. And guess what? We keep receipts."



🎥 @CFBONFOXpic.twitter.com/Hmg7aG7uMO — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 2, 2023

Colorado hasn’t had a 300+ yard passing game since October 2019



Shedeur Sanders did it in his debut👑 pic.twitter.com/y6OvIp4H2s — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 2, 2023

From 1-11 last season to an upset at No. 17 TCU to start this season.



THE COACH PRIME ERA HAS BEGUN AT COLORADO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xh7CmF0k88 — ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2023

Them HBCU/FCS boys look real good don’t they? That WORST ROSTER IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL look real good don’t it? — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) September 2, 2023

How’s this for a Colorado debut for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter?



Sanders: 38-of-47, 510 yards (school record), 4 TD, 0 INT



Hunter: 11 catches for 119 yards, 3 tackles, 1 interception, over 110 snaps played



They lead the way in the upset as 20.5-point underdogs. pic.twitter.com/ZryYSDZwmP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2023

“They’re too small”

“JV Team”

“Unproven Coach”

“They’ll be undisciplined”

“SWAC players”

“1-11”



WHAT THE HATERS GONNA SAY NOW — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 2, 2023

