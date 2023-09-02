How the college football world reacted to Colorado upsetting TCU in Coach Prime’s debut at school
The Buffaloes, who won one game last year, knocked off the Horned Frogs in Deion Sanders’ first game as Colorado’s head coach
Deion Sanders and his Colorado football team made quite the impression in his coaching debut at the school.
The Buffaloes, who went 1-11 last season and last had a winning record seven years ago, knocked off No. 17 TCU 45-42 on Saturday.
Sanders overhauled the Colorado roster through the transfer portal, and that included son Shedeur Sanders, who threw for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns in the win.
Dylan Edwards’ 46-yard touchdown catch with 4:25 remaining was the game-winner in a contest that featured more than 1,100 yards of total offense and four lead changes in the fourth quarter.
DYLAN EDWARDS DOES IT AGAIN 😱— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023
COLORADO TAKES BACK THE LEAD @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/bbjwLCLWwp
And it came against the Horned Frogs, who played in last year’s national championship.
Here’s how the college football world reacted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
It cannot be overstated what Deion Sanders did today.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 2, 2023
To turn the whole Colorado program around from what it was last season to today beating a team that played in the National Championship last season…
It’s one thing to talk about it.
It’s another to actually do it.
Wow.
Colorado signed Deion Sanders to a $29.5M deal — without even having the money to pay for it.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 2, 2023
“We don’t have the money yet, but I know we'll have it."
Buffs fans donated a record $28M to the athletic department and sold out season tickets for the first time in 27 years.
Prime… pic.twitter.com/ZpERTSqO2G
Can’t overstate how blown away I am by what Coach Prime and his team just did.— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 2, 2023
Last year’s @CUBuffsFootball were so bad that we wouldn’t let our @seniorbowl scouts evaluate tape when CU was the opponent.
And TCU had plenty NFL talent on that field today. 🤯
Unreal.
Shedeur Sanders taking in the moment after he just lit the college football world on fire with a 510-yard, four touchdown performance in his debut with Colorado pic.twitter.com/QWnSHPM19U— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 2, 2023
Travis Hunter playing offense and defense for Colorado pic.twitter.com/V0aiDD3Rv9— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 2, 2023
TRAVIS HUNTER DID IT ALL IN COLORADO’S WIN 😤 pic.twitter.com/Eu9e5XCYV3— ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2023
Colorado and TCU going back and forth 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DQQxWf0fWS— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 2, 2023
Colorado coach Deion Sanders after his first win:— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 2, 2023
"We told you we coming. You thought we was joking. And guess what? We keep receipts."
🎥 @CFBONFOXpic.twitter.com/Hmg7aG7uMO
Colorado hasn’t had a 300+ yard passing game since October 2019— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 2, 2023
Shedeur Sanders did it in his debut👑 pic.twitter.com/y6OvIp4H2s
This is fun!@ShedeurSanders ➡️ @Tooswiftj5 for the TD— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) September 2, 2023
📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/3FypWMyTqs
From 1-11 last season to an upset at No. 17 TCU to start this season.— ESPN (@espn) September 2, 2023
THE COACH PRIME ERA HAS BEGUN AT COLORADO 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xh7CmF0k88
Them HBCU/FCS boys look real good don’t they? That WORST ROSTER IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL look real good don’t it?— Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) September 2, 2023
the colorado bandwagon right now pic.twitter.com/8vgKBqCLBM— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 2, 2023
How’s this for a Colorado debut for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter?— Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2023
Sanders: 38-of-47, 510 yards (school record), 4 TD, 0 INT
Hunter: 11 catches for 119 yards, 3 tackles, 1 interception, over 110 snaps played
They lead the way in the upset as 20.5-point underdogs. pic.twitter.com/ZryYSDZwmP
Colorado and Coach Prime haters pic.twitter.com/hfNA0VSzL0— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 2, 2023
“They’re too small”— Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 2, 2023
“JV Team”
“Unproven Coach”
“They’ll be undisciplined”
“SWAC players”
“1-11”
WHAT THE HATERS GONNA SAY NOW
TCU Colorado— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 2, 2023
College football is back pic.twitter.com/PkTITn93KG
Deion Sanders just took a 1-11 team and knocked off TCU. Colorado is America’s team. The Prime effect. pic.twitter.com/mAX6PV79RW— Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) September 2, 2023
Travis Hunter has made at least a 17 POINT DIFFERENCE in this Colorado game!— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 2, 2023
• Drew a flag in the end zone while playing WR- next play Colorado TD.
• Broke up pass in end zone- 2 plays later TCU misses FG.
• Intercepted TCU pass to end a 95 yard drive.
HE IS HIM. pic.twitter.com/ehPrADn56w