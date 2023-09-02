Facebook Twitter
How the college football world reacted to Colorado upsetting TCU in Coach Prime’s debut at school

The Buffaloes, who won one game last year, knocked off the Horned Frogs in Deion Sanders’ first game as Colorado’s head coach

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field with his team for an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.

LM Otero, Associated Press

Deion Sanders and his Colorado football team made quite the impression in his coaching debut at the school.

The Buffaloes, who went 1-11 last season and last had a winning record seven years ago, knocked off No. 17 TCU 45-42 on Saturday.

Sanders overhauled the Colorado roster through the transfer portal, and that included son Shedeur Sanders, who threw for a school-record 510 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

Dylan Edwards’ 46-yard touchdown catch with 4:25 remaining was the game-winner in a contest that featured more than 1,100 yards of total offense and four lead changes in the fourth quarter.

And it came against the Horned Frogs, who played in last year’s national championship. 

Here’s how the college football world reacted on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

