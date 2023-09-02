Baylor, Utah’s next opponent, loses to Texas State

It was a Texas-sized shocker as Baylor stumbled out of the gates in its opener at McLane Stadium.

Texas State, a 26.5-point underdog, upset the Bears 42-31 in Waco, Texas, on Saturday night.

Baylor hosts Utah on Saturday (10 a.m. MT, ESPN).

The Bobcats, which have had just one winning season in the last 10 years and went 4-8 last season, controlled the game from start to finish.

G.J. Kinne, in his first year as Texas State’s head coach, brought in more than 50 new players, and it paid off in a huge victory for the program, its first ever over a Power Five program.

Texas State quarterback TJ Finley, who played at Auburn and LSU, threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns and ran for a score.

Former Utah Tech and Washington State wide receiver Joey Hobert had an outstanding game, with six receptions for 105 yards and a score.

His one-handed sideline snag is one of the highlights of the young college football season.

Joey Hobert, aka Joe Dirt, of Texas State with one hand. Wow. pic.twitter.com/dEVj84WxTs — Brendan Sonnone (@BSonnone) September 3, 2023

Baylor starting quarterback Blake Shapen, who threw for for 304 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for an additional score, started limping after a big hit. He had a wrap put on his leg, over a brace, in the third quarter and continued playing but took a beating.

After taking another hit with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, Shapen went to the sidelines for good.

Postgame, Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said that Shapen hurt his MCL and will have an MRI, per Zach Smith of the Waco Tribune-Herald.

Backup quarterback Sawyer Robertson, who also appeared for a drive in the third quarter after Shapen limped to the sideline, finished 6 for 12 for 113 yards, an interception and a fumble.

The Bears’ new-look offensive line — senior Gavin Byers is the only starter back — was outplayed by Texas State.

Playing in its first game together, Baylor’s offensive line had six false starts and allowed three sacks. The Bears’ defensive line didn’t fare much better, only sacking Finley once and allowing 441 yards of offense.

Baylor had 525 yards of offense, but it couldn’t stop Texas State. The Bobcats scored on four consecutive drives in one stretch spanning the first to third quarters.

Both teams had two turnovers each, but Baylor couldn’t fully cash in, getting only six total points after recovering two fumbles deep in Texas State territory.

The Bobcats forced two timely turnovers from Robertson — an interception and a fumble — on the Bears’ last two drives, preventing any Baylor comeback.