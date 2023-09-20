On Tuesday night, Fox News discussed President Joe Biden’s chance at reelection and MSNBC reflected on Biden’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

Fox News — America under Biden’s leadership

On “Hannity” Tuesday night, Sean Hannity spoke to 2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley on whether or not the Biden/Harris administration has a chance for reelection.

Hannity mentioned that there are a number of Democrats who have expressed hesitation toward Biden as the Democratic nominee.

“Is it over for them?” Hannity asked.

“I think they know they're in trouble,” Haley said, emphasizing that Americans are frustrated with how the Biden administration has handled issues like the economy, crime and the open border.

“The reality is he’s trying to just win this election so that Kamala Harris can be in office. That’s who we’re really running against,” Haley said. “But it doesn't matter whether it’s Joe Biden. It doesn't matter if it’s Kamala Harris. We’re going to wipe them out without any question.”

Hannity said, “I don't see a single policy Joe is implementing that’s working, and I’m trying to be objective. If he did one thing, I would tell you. I can't think of one.”

Regarding Biden’s most recent speech at the United Nations, Haley said he failed to touch on any real issues. “Joe Biden is asleep at the wheel. He doesn’t get it. The American people are smarter than this; they see that he doesn't get it, and it is time for a new generational leader.”

MSNBC — Biden gives hope to Americans

“Well, today, when we all need a lesson in hope, we got such a lesson that was once unimaginable, once unthinkable,” Lawrence O’Donnell said Tuesday night on “The Last Word.”

“If you are hoping that American democracy can survive and defeat the forces in this country who are trying to kill it, you need to do everything you can to support democracy, and you need hope,” O’Donnell said.

Regarding Biden’s remarks about America’s relationship with Vietnam in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, O’Donnell said, “What the president of the United States said today in New York City was unthinkable. ... The Prime Minister of Vietnam sat in the United Nations General Assembly today listening respectfully to the president of the United States.”

O’Donnell made the point that America has changed since the Vietnam War for the better.

He added, “Today, the United States of America stands with the smaller country invaded by the much larger nuclear-powered aggressor.”

People who listened to Biden’s speech “knew that the United States of America, facing the greatest threat to democracy since the Civil War, is also at an inflection point in history,” O’Donnell said.