Video: Watch as a black bear politely closes the door after visiting a woman’s front porch

New Jersey native Susan Kehoe posts unique “bear content” on her TikTok. One particular video begins by her opening her front door to see a black bear sitting on her porch.

In surprise, she says, “Oh! Mr. Bear!” The bear looks at her and walks away. Then she says, “Come here, hun.” The bear turns around and comes back to the porch. As he’s walking back, she says, “Before you go, you have to do me a favor. Close the door. Close the door for me, and then you can go.”

The bear puts his mouth on the doorknob and drags it closed. Then the video ends.

Surprisingly, this type of bear interaction appears to be a normal thing for Kehoe. She published a video two days ago captioned, “Bear cubs examine my new front door for the first time.” The two of them stand sniffing on her porch, and when one places a foot inside the doorframe, she says, “Oh! Don’t get any ideas.” The cub then lays down and rests his head on the doorframe, and she says, “I love you, baby.”

It appears as though she lives in heavily bear populated woods and finds deep enjoyment becoming as close of friends as one can realistically become with wild animals.

Last June, Kehoe posted a video captioned, “Many years ago I took care of 3 orphaned cubs.” In the video, she feeds three cubs peanuts out of a container. It appears as though she’s training them how to stand and reach for food.

One comment says, “Wait, is one of these the same bear that’s closing your door in more recent videos? This is fascinating 😳🤯”

Kehoe responded, “Yes🥰.”

In another comment, she said, “Be kind not only to animals, but to everyone 💕💕💕.”

However, being kind to animals does not mean putting your own personal safety or the safety of those around you at risk. Black bears, like other wild animals, are not capable of being domesticated in the same way dogs are.

The National Park Service encourages any park visitor to be vigilant in avoiding unsafe encounters with bears and other wild animals. Bear attacks do happen and “their behavior is sometimes unpredictable,” per NPS. So, if you want to be a bear’s best friend, the best thing to do may be to just follow Susan Kehoe on TikTok.

