Happy National Pepperoni Pizza Day! Here is where to get deals on pizza

Happy National Pepperoni Pizza Day! Some pizza restaurants and chains are celebrating with great deals on pizza, pepperoni pizza and other menu items. Here are some deals to check out.

National Pepperoni Pizza Day deals

Domino’s

Receive a pepperoni pizza from Domino’s for $7.99 each for carryout, according to the restaurant’s website.

Choose any stuffed cheesy bread, including brand-new pepperoni-stuffed cheesy bread, for $6.99 each.

Jet’s Pizza

Jet’s Pizza is offering customers 20% off all menu items ordered online with the code PEP23, reports Chew Boom. Offer is available online and for pickup.

Little Caesars

Little Caesars is offering customers half off classic pepperoni pizzas with any bread, according to the restaurant’s website. To snag the deal, use the code HALFOFFPEP at checkout.

Customers can also receive a $5 classic pizza with any Calzony until Nov. 5; use the code ENDZONE to receive the deal.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza is offering customers unlimited 1-topping medium pizzas for $6.99 each. Use the code MED699 to receive the deal, per the restaurant’s website.

Customers can get a large Pepperoni Magnifico Pizza for $9.99 on National Pepperoni Pizza Day when you use to code PEPMAG.

Papa Johns

For a limited time, customers can get a garlic or spicy garlic epic stuffed crust pizza starting at $13.99, according to the restaurant’s website.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s is offering customers any medium two-topping pizza for $6.99, according to the restaurant’s website.

Pieology

Get an original thin crust double pepperoni pizza for $8.99. The deal is available for customers until Oct. 1, per the restaurant’s website.

