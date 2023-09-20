Royal Caribbean has announced a new adults-only beach

Royal Caribbean has announced a new adults-only private beach at its Perfect Day at CocoCay private island. Hideaway Beach will be the first adults-only beach on the island, which already features family-friendly amenities, including restaurants and pools.

“Hideaway Beach is a completely new vibe and experience that vacationers are looking for on Perfect Day at CocoCay. Everything from its hidden-like location to the exclusive beach and pools to the private cabanas is designed for adults who want a day just for them,” said Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International CEO and president, in a press release.

When will Hideaway Beach be open to the public?

The company hasn’t given a specific date for the launch of the adults-only beach, but has said it will open sometime in January 2024.

The beach opening will coincide with the debut of the Icon of the Seas, a new Royal Caribbean ship, per the press release.

What can guests expect of CocoCay Hideaway Beach?

The new adults-only beach is described in the press release as being an acre long, with “white sand beaches and turquoise waters exclusive to Hideaway Beach guests.” The beach comes with umbrellas along the beach, in-water hammocks and swings, and beach games.

For the music lovers, there will be a DJ playing music all day long by the pool. The pool also includes a swim-up bar with in-water seating and poolside loungers. There will also be 10 cabanas that include attendant service and minifridges.

The adults-only beach will also offer new food venue options: On the Rocks — an al fresco bar; Hideaway Bar — a swim-up bar; Slice of Paradise — a pizza place; a new location of the already established Snack Shack; and two full-service Beach Bars, one on each side of the island.

How much does it cost to visit CocoCay Hideaway Beach?

According to Royal Caribbean Blog, the new beach will accommodate 1,500-2,000 guests.

Visiting will cost anywhere from $39 and $89 depending on the time of the year, per USA Today. Visitors can also purchase cabanas at the island, which include admission to the area, per Royal Caribbean Blog.

For those 18 years or older who are interested in a vacation on a private island with a child-free beach, the experience can be booked on the Royal Caribbean website.

