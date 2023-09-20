King Charles and Queen Camilla take 3-day visit to France

King Charles and Queen Camilla began a three-week visit to France on Wednesday. The symbolic visit celebrates “the strong links between the U.K. and its neighbor,” per the official royal website.

Charles’ trip to France was postponed in March due to widespread protests regarding French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension alterations, per The Associated Press.

Macron and his wife, Brigitte, offered Charles and Camilla a warm welcome with a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe.

“Their Majesties were officially welcomed in spectacular style, beginning their visit with a ceremony at the iconic Arc de Triomphe where a Flypast from the Red Arrows and their French Air Force counterparts symbolized the long-standing alliance between the two nations,” per the official royal website.

“The King and President Macron went on to lay a wreath at the Eternal Flame to mark the many sacrifices made by French and British troops in conflicts from the First World War onwards.”

An incredible welcome at the Arc de Triomphe to formally kick-off #RoyalVisitFrance! 🇫🇷



Invited by President @EmmanuelMacron, The King symbolically lit the eternal flame, which burns in memory of those who perished in the First and Second World Wars. pic.twitter.com/FaGIJ9a3xv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 20, 2023

This marks the first official visit to France from an British monarch since Brexit, per NPR. The visit represents “the deep historical ties that unite our two countries. It is also an opportunity to showcase France’s cultural, artistic and gastronomic excellence,” the French presidency said, per AP News.

Macron and Charles held a meeting at Elysée Palace where Charles planted a tree. The meeting also “symbolizes the relationship of friendship and trust” since they ”have in the past worked closely together to protect biodiversity and combat global warming,” the French presidency said, per AP News.