Tickets now available for the Orem Utah Temple open house

At the end of October, the Orem Utah Temple will officially be done with construction and open for the public to take tours. Tickets and reservations are available online as of Wednesday.

President Russell M. Nelson announced the temple in October 2019. However, construction was delayed due to a fire in September 2022.

An update on the temple’s construction was posted on the temple’s Facebook page in late August, which shows most of the building and some landscaping complete.

When is the Orem Utah Temple open house?

The temple will open to the public following a media and special guest day on Oct. 3, 2023. Tours will begin on Friday, Oct. 27 and end on Saturday, Dec. 16.

No tours will be given on Sundays or Thanksgiving day.

Tours run every 40 minutes from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

What happens at a temple open house?

During the group tours, both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and nonmembers are invited to learn more about the special ceremonies performed in the temple.

Each tour is estimated to last 40 minutes as guests are invited to explore rooms and areas in the temple.

Are tickets required for the Orem Utah Temple open house?

Tickets and reservations are free and are preferred but not required to attend the open house.

What is the dress code for a Latter-day Saint temple open house?

Modest dress is recommended — most who go wear modest, clean clothing.

When will the Orem Utah Temple be dedicated?

Following the end of the Orem Utah Temple open house, it will be dedicated on Jan. 21, 2024, in two sessions, per the church.