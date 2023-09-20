Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 | 
Jesús Ferreira scores twice to rally Dallas to 3-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

By Associated Press
Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach tries to disrupt FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari as he heads the ball

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) tries to disrupt FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari (17) as he heads the ball as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Jesús Ferreira scored two of three unanswered goals in the second half and FC Dallas rallied to defeat Real Salt Lake 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Dallas (10-10-8) snaps a seven-match winless streak on the road (0-5-2) with the victory. The club had gone 15 straight matches on the road in the regular season without scoring multiple goals.

Real Salt Lake (11-11-7) took a 1-0 lead two minutes before halftime when Cristian Arango took a pass from Braian Ojeda and scored for a fifth time in his sixth start and eighth appearance this season. Arango becomes the fourth RSL player to score in four straight regular-season matches. Arango has scored six goals in four matches against Dallas, including a hat trick in the first meeting.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) receives a yell card after hitting FC Dallas forward Jader Obrian (8) as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

FC Dallas defender Sam Junqua (29) and Real Salt Lake defender Jasper Loffelsend (28) battle for the ball as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. FC Dallas won 3-1.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) tries to disrupt FC Dallas defender Nkosi Tafari (17) as he heads the ball as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Zac MacMath (18) reaches back as he was out of position and stops a shot on the goal as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

A RSL fan hangs his head in the final moments of the game as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. FC Dallas won 3-1.

Real Salt Lake forward Carlos Andres Gomez (11) and FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) work to control the ball as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. FC Dallas won 3-1.

Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva (30) reacts after he and FC Dallas forward Jesus Jimenez (9) tried to get at the ball as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. FC Dallas won 3-1.

An RSL fan yells in frustration as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. FC Dallas won 3-1.

FC Dallas forward Jader Obrian (8) works to control the ball as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. FC Dallas won 3-1.

Real Salt Lake attacker (9) Cristian Arango celebrates a goal as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

FC Dallas forward Paul Arriola (7) goes to kick the ball as Real Salt Lake attacker Christian Arango is held by FC Dallas midfielder Liam Fraser (18) as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Riot members wave flags and chant as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) watches as the ball goes past with FC Dallas defender Sebastien Ibeagha (25) presses as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino (10) and FC Dallas Asier Illarramendi (14) battle for the ball as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

A fan in the Riot leads a chant as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni yells to his players on the pitch as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) kicks the ball with FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan (4) moves in as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira (10) and Real Salt Lake midfielder Bode Hidalgo (19) kick the ball at the same moment as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva (30) and FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan (4) watch as the ball goes past as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Real Salt Lake midfielder Maikel Chang (16) and FC Dallas defender Marco Farfan (4) fall as the ball goes out of bounds as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Real Salt Lake attacker (9) Cristian Arango celebrates a goal as Real Salt Lake and FC Dallas play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

Dallas scored the equalizer in the 56th minute on Paul Arriola’s second goal of the season. Paxton Pomykal had an assist.

Dallas took the lead for good on a penalty kick by Ferreira in the 62nd minute. Ferreira’s goal came after Jáder Obrian drew a foul on defender Marcelo Silva. Ferreira used an assist from Obrian in the 71st minute to notch his 12th goal this season.

Maarten Paes stopped six shots for Dallas. Zac MacMath had one save for Real Salt Lake.

Dallas improves to 3-0-1 in its last four matchups with Real Salt Lake, including a 2-1 victory at home earlier this season. Dallas is 6-3-6 in the last 15 matches in the series.

Real Salt Lake falls to 5-3-0 in its last eight home matches. The club scored 15 goals in the five victories and just one in the three losses.

Dallas returns home to host the Columbus Crew on Saturday. Real Salt Lake will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

