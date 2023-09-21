Powerful music was on display at BYU’s inauguration of new president

This article was first published in the ChurchBeat newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Print journalism certainly is not the best medium to convey the soaring majesty of music and singing, and that was evident again on Tuesday during the inauguration of new BYU President Shane Reese.

So it’s worth noting that amid all the talks by church leaders and Reese himself, and the presence of past BYU presidents, those who attended the inauguration in the Marriott Center said they also were stirred by the two songs performed by BYU’s Combined Choirs and Philharmonic Orchestra.

They aren’t on YouTube — yet — so here is how you can find them when you need a lift or some spiritual sustenance today or later this week.

BYU combined choirs sing during President C. Shane Reese’s inauguration as BYU’s 14th president at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Click here and go to the 10:59 mark of the video to watch and listen to “All Creatures of Our God and King.”

While you do, think about the fact that the students singing and playing the instruments had been in school for a grand total of two weeks.

Then go to the 1:08:50 mark to soak in “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing.”

President Camille N. Johnson, head of the Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, mentioned the music in her closing prayer at the end of the inauguration.

“We are thankful for the testimonies that have been borne through this magnificent music,” she said.

The orchestra also played two marches during the inauguration. The BYUtv broadcast begins with the processional of dignitaries set to Tchaikovsky’s “Festival Coronation March.”

It closes, beginning at the 1:16:32 mark, with “Brigham Young: A Symphonic March,” which begins with a few notes from “Come, Come, Ye Saints.”

If you, too, are stirred and want more, the BYU Combined Choirs will stream a free showcase live on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. MT.

The BYU Symphonic Band will do the same the following night, Oct. 5, also at 7:30 p.m. MT at this link.

To see a schedule of all of BYU’s fall music events, including three Christmas choir concerts, click here.

