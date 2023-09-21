High school girls soccer Thursday highlights: Farmington holds off Layton, Delta beats Carbon in Region 12 shootout

The Farmington Phoenix kept the Layton Lancers scoreless for a narrow 1-0 victory. A first-half goal from Farmington’s Macey Call, off an assist from Emmy Mckeon, was enough to put away the Lancers.

Thanks to a strong defensive performance, highlighted by Brinley Mattson’s shutout, the Phoenix shut out Layton and earned the Region 1 victory.

“Tonight, we played together. Our middle worked great together moving our team offensively and defensively,” said Farmington head coach Sarah Beecher. “It’s been a rough road with injuries this season and we were able to have a breakthrough with that today.”

The Mountain Ridge Sentinels stay at the top of Region 2 with a 4-1 victory over the Copper Hills Grizzlies.

Copper Hills has suffered only two losses this season, but both have come at the hands of Mountain Ridge.

Mountain Ridge had consistent scoring with two goals in each half. Sentinels’ Jocelyn Wright topped the scoreboard with two goals, putting her season total at 13 while Kelsei Peterson and Kya Newton also found the back of the net.

“The girls are really starting to find a rhythm to the game and playing some quality team soccer. It feels good to get a solid win against a quality opponent,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Mark Osborne.

The Uintah Utes got their revenge after a 3-1 road win against the Orem Tigers. The Utes previously lost at home to Orem, and this time got things to go their way with a 1-0 halftime lead.

Uintah kept rolling with two second-half goals to put Orem away and earn the crucial Region 8 win. The Utes had goals from Juliana Rodd-Caloca, Gabby Long, and Emma Glenn.

A first-half three-goal rally was enough for the Snow Canyon Warriors to ward off the Cedar City Reds’ comeback and win 3-2.

The Warriors had the offense flowing early with Lilly Wittwer, Lottie Smith, and Ashlee Harris all scoring for Snow Canyon. However, the Reds still had some fight and came back within 3-2 in the second half.

Snow Canyon was able to prevent the third Cedar City goal and take the Region 9 win.

“Our preparation was a big part of our win today,” said Snow Canyon head coach Connor Brown. “It’s always tricky to come to cedar and play on their grass field.”

“We knew going in we wanted to put as much pressure on them as we could in the first half. Second half-with the shift in wind-we aimed to slow the tempo of the game down in order to manage the difficult field conditions.”

“They put pressure on us towards the end, but the girls saw the game out well.”

Delta earned its third win in a row after defeating the Carbon Dinos in penalty kicks.

It was a low-scoring game, and when Carbon’s Allie Smith scored the first goal of the game it was Delta’s Margaret Nielson that found the equalizer. The game remained tied throughout both overtime periods and the Dinos and Rabbits headed to penalty kicks.

In the end, Delta found the upper hand and won the shootout 4-3.

“Both teams played a very physical game. It was a battle until the very end,” said Delta head coach Shanae Eyre. “I was proud of the girls because after going down 1-0 they were able to keep their heads and get one in the back of the net to send us into overtime and eventual PKs.”

“One thing that really helped us throughout the match was our defense, as a group we know that Carbon has a very talented offense, so we asked the defense to contain their leading scorer, they limited her in shots and possession.”

“Both offense and defense has only gotten better every single game and they are always willing to give us coaches their best effort no matter what the task is. I really couldn’t ask for a better team to be a part of, watching them improve every week has been a lot of fun.”

